ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jerry Jones Trolls Washington Football Team ... and Its Bench

By Richie Whitt
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 23 hours ago

The Dallas Cowboys won Sunday night's NFC East game on the field. Now, a couple days later, owner Jerry Jones is trolling the Washington Football Team for another victory on the bench.

You might remember the Cowboys - to combat cold weather - shipped their own heated benches to FedEx Field for the Week 14 meeting. Despite 80-degree temperatures Sunday and the game played with AT&T Stadium's roof closed, Washington stole the ploy and sent their own version to Philadelphia and then to Arlington.

The Cowboys blasted WFT 56-14 during the game. Jones has now blasted - jokingly, of course - his rival owner Dan Snyder in the aftermath.

During his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas Tuesday, Jones was asked about Washington's decision to bring its customized benches to AT&T Stadium. Jones had the perfect answer, trolling Washington after Dallas completed the season sweep of the reigning NFC East champions.

Said Jones, "Those benches, I'd just assume keep them if we can lock them down out there and maybe keep them out there permanently."

LISTEN: Too Soon for Washington to Look to 2022?

Locked On Washington Football Team: Putting terrible loss to Cowboys to bed for the Washington Football Team

1 hour ago

NFL Icon John Madden Dead at 85; 'He WAS Football,' Says Roger Goodell

"Nobody loved football more than Coach.'' - Roger Goodell on the passing of John Madden.

15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mbng5_0dXfwaBm00
By Richie Whitt

Jerry Jones Trolls Washington Football Team ... and Its Bench

Cowboys get last laugh in heated bench tit-for-tat

21 hours ago

Ouch.

Jones, of course, clarified that the benches wouldn't stay in place for Dallas' Sunday meeting with the Arizona Cardinals and that he's merely poking his friend, Snyder.

"We've had good luck with those benches," Jones said. "The bench story has been one that makes me smile a little bit."

With a different champion in 17 consecutive seasons, what goes around in the NFC East tends comes around.

In 2020, Washington swept Dallas by a combined 66-19 on its way to the division championship. In 2021, the Cowboys went 2-0 against WFT to the tune of 83-34 en route to the title.

Who says the Dallas-Washington rivalry is dead?

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend makes bold jacket statement in Cowboys’ big win

Dak Prescott’s impressive play wasn’t the only thing turning heads at Sunday’s Cowboys game. Before Dallas destroyed the Washington Football Team in a post-Christmas blowout, Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, made quite the statement on the sidelines, courtesy of her “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
sportstalkline.com

Dak Prescott helmet decal: What is on Cowboys QB’s helmet?

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) The Dak Prescott helmet sticker has caused a lot of Cowboys fans and NFL fans watching to…
NFL
On3.com

Stefon Diggs reveals bold promise from Trevon Diggs before Cowboys win

Trevon Diggs, the Dallas Cowboys’ star cornerback, just keeps getting better, and on Sunday he notched his 11th interception of the 2021 season — and, according to his brother Stefon, he called his shot. The interceptions are starting to become commonplace for the first-time NFL Pro Bowl selection,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Snyder
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Jerry Jones
ClutchPoints

Taylor Heinicke gets brutally honest on Washington’s debacle vs. Cowboys

The Washington Football Team got straight-up embarrassed on Sunday Night Football. They had no answers for the Dallas Cowboys as they were routed in every aspect of the game. It was so brutal, that a mini brawl ensued on the bench as the Football Team had no chance to surmount a comeback. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke opened up afterward about what transpired on Sunday night.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trolls#Cowboys#American Football#At T Stadium#The Fan#Nfc East#The Arizona Cardinals
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Refs somehow missed blatant Cowboys penalty on key play

The Dallas Cowboys caught a pretty big break Sunday night when the game’s officials missed what appeared to be an obvious penalty just before a Dallas touchdown. Late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Washington, the Cowboys converted a key 3rd and 6 with a 10-yard pass to Amari Cooper. Whether the play should have stood is a matter of dispute, however. Dallas center Tyler Biadasz could be seen downfield past the first down marker looking for someone to block, but the Cowboys somehow were not flagged for having an ineligible man downfield.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones heartfelt message on John Madden passing

It is with a heavy heart to announce that legendary football icon John Madden passed away on Tuesday. Madden might be the most influential person in football history and has certainly played a huge part on the Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones. In a statement released on Tuesday, the longtime...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Look: Patrick Mahomes gave Trevon Diggs’ son, Aaiden, his jersey for Christmas

Trevon Diggs’ son, Aaiden, rose to popularity on Hard Knocks for confusing Dak Prescott for Patrick Mahomes, so the Chiefs QB reached out on Christmas. Dallas Cowboys fans who tuned into HBO’s Hard Knocks this offseason are sure to remember the star of the show, Aaiden Diggs — son of cornerback Trevon Diggs — adorably getting Dak Prescott confused with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
NFL
On3.com

Former NFL referee bashes missed call on Cowboys offensive lineman

Former NFL referee and Sunday Night Football rules expert Terry McAulay bashed a controversial missed call on the Cowboys first-quarter drive which ended with a touchdown pass to tight end Dalton Schultz. The third-down conversion led to a first-and-goal play and helped give Dallas a 14-0 lead over the Washington Football Team.
NFL
On3.com

Ron Rivera addresses sideline fight between teammates

Former Alabama teammates and current Washington Football Team defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a fight on the sidelines Sunday night. The duo was upset on the sideline over frustration in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys, and cameras caught the moment Allen threw a punch at his longtime teammate following a finger in his face.
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy