NVE Corp. is a high-quality spintronics player focused on the growth markets in industrial robots and medical devices. NVE Corp. (NASDAQ:NVEC) is a little Minnesota tech company with a big position in the practical spintronics marketplace. The company only has 46 employees but they're super-efficient and dominate the spintronics markets for sensors and isolators. The company's P&L is amazing - it sports 80% gross margins and 60% operating margins on only $30 million in trailing annual revenue. This efficiency allows the company to pay a very generous dividend - $4 per year which works out to a 6% yield at current stock prices. Management is great in execution and also in shareholder friendliness. Currently deriving much of its sales from the hearing aid and pacemaker markets, there's much upside for future revenue from these markets as well as the industrial robot market. As more factories and warehouses become upgraded with robotics, the addressable market for NVE should greatly expand.

