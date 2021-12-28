Carson Wentz to reserve/COVID-19 could mean Raiders once again face team without starting QB

The Colts have placed starting QB Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Wentz is unvaccinated which means under current NFL protocols, he is out a minimum of 10 days. And that means the third consecutive game the Raiders will face a team without their starting quarterback.

First they faced the Browns without starting QB Baker Mayfield as well as backup Case Keenum, leading to the Browns starting practice squad QB Nick Mullens. The Browns had a total of 18 players miss the game on reserve/COVID-19 list. The Raiders won 16-14.

Last Sunday the Raiders faced the Broncos without starting QB Teddy Bridgewater who suffered a serious concussion the week prior. They instead faced Drew Lock who couldn’t get anything going on offense. The Raiders won 17-13.

Now they will see the Colts with starting sixth round rookie QB Sam Ehlinger making his first NFL start.

Quite a string for the Raiders who had been reeling. They had lost five of six games. But after two straight wins in the heat of the playoff race, they will face a 9-6 Colts squad without their starting QB.

A reminder that the Raiders basically need to win out the season to get in the playoffs. And if they do, they don’t need help to get in. They have the Chargers in the finale. Maybe the Chargers should put Justin Herbert in a protective bubble.