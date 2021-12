It comes in just under the buzzer, but Denzel Washington’s latest directorial effort, “A Journal for Jordan,” has to be one of the strangest movies of 2021. Not because it’s so maudlin or rinky-dink, but because it marks his follow-up to the immense passion he poured into adapting August Wilson’s “Fences” back in 2016. Washington treats this movie with the same passion as a corporate gig, actualizing a romance about a soldier and a woman with a stunning visual flatness. There is some heat and heart from the two leads Chanté Adams and Michael B. Jordan, but the movie is dominated by aesthetics and sentimentality that are cheap on their own level, never mind compared to the focused grandiosity of “Fences.”

