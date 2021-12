If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. I’m not sure I could live without Alexa at this point. I need it everywhere. It doesn’t matter if I’m in my home, in my car, or even on the go. Alexa is too great to be without. You can ask it questions, give it commands, and even tell it to stream music or play a podcast. Heck, you can even ask Alexa to give you directions while you’re driving. If you’re like me and you need Alexa in your life, there’s an awesome deal right now on Amazon that you’re definitely going to want to see. It lets you save $20 when you bundle what are arguably Amazon’s two best Alexa smart home devices.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO