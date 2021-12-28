ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

One gun violence incident in East St. Louis on November 23

By Metro East Sun
Metro East Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was one violent gun incident in East St. Louis on November 23, according to the Gun Violence Archive. This is an increase from the day before. Chicago, Illinois, suffered the most...

metroeastsun.com

Comments / 2

 

FOX 2

Illinois State Police solve more murders in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Illinois State Police say they’ve seen an increase in the number of murders they’ve been able to solve in East St. Louis. They plan to share their success Tuesday morning with officials at East St. Louis city hall.  Police credit the positive news to their new Public Safety Enforcement Group. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Deaths of Illinois Man, 2 Sons Deemed a Triple Homicide

Police in northern Illinois are investigating the apparent shooting deaths of a man and his two young sons as a triple homicide and are searching for the man's missing vehicle. Officers found the bodies of Andrew Hintt, 31, and his two sons, 5 and 7, at their home in Belvidere...
5 On Your Side

Driver found dead inside truck on I-64 in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An investigation is underway after the driver of a truck was found shot to death along Interstate 64 in East St. Louis Wednesday night. Illinois State Police responded to the westbound lanes of I-64 at around 9:52 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a black Ford truck with multiple bullet holes. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
ILLINOIS STATE
News-Democrat

‘An abundance of caution’: East St. Louis schools locked down after fights, threat

A fight at East St. Louis Senior High School on Monday and a social media post threatening gun violence on Tuesday resulted in a lockdown of District 189. “The lockdown was instigated out of an abundance of caution and police were highly engaged at our campuses to ensure the safety of the students and staff throughout the day,” said Sydney Stigge Kauffman, a spokesperson for the district.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
5 On Your Side

Two shootings on Christmas Day in St. Louis city

ST. LOUIS — As many enjoyed thier Christmas with family, friends, and loved ones in the St. Louis area, others spent the day another way. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, there were two shootings in the city on Saturday. The first occurred at Interstate 70 and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
nwillinoisnews.com

Freeport: Two gun violence incidents recorded in week ending Nov. 26

There were two violent gun incidents in Freeport in the week ending Nov. 26, according to the Gun Violence Archive. This is a decrease from the week before. Chicago suffered the most incidents in one week with 87. The not-for-profit Gun Violence Archive has tracked dramatic increases in deaths and...
FREEPORT, IL
abc17news.com

One dead, three injured in shooting near St. Louis

BROOKLYN, Ill. (AP) — A St. Louis man is dead and three other men are injured after a shooting in the parking lot of a former nightclub. The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of what used to be Roxy’s Nightclub in Brooklyn, Illinois, just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis. Names of the victims have not been released. Authorities say the man killed was 28 years old. The three injured men were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. No arrests have been made.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

East St. Louis man gets 25 years in fatal St. Louis carjacking attempt

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An East St. Louis, Illinois, man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for killing a man during an attempted carjacking in St. Louis in 2019. Demario Hunter pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court prior to the sentencing. Federal prosecutors say Hunter and two other men tried to take a 2013 Ford Escape from James A. Sapone, leading to a struggle during which Hunter fatally shot Sapone.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
foxlexington.com

ONE Lexington releases end-of-year report on gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – ONE Lexington Director Devine Carama is taking on another one of his many community programs. This time he and his team are loading up and delivering 500 hundred food bags to youth and their families for the holidays. “It’s just community building, relationship building,...
LEXINGTON, KY
Illinois Business Journal

ISP touts partnership in reducing East St. Louis violent crime

State Police say newly released numbers show a community based approach is helping reduce violent crime in East St. Louis. The Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group, an investigative unit, saw a decrease in homicides at a time when murders are spiking nationwide as well as a significant increase in homicide clearance rates during the first year of operation compared to the year before its implementation.
ILLINOIS STATE
News-Democrat

Illinois State Police reports progress in addressing crime in East St Louis

UPDATE Dec. 21, 2021, 9:50 p.m.: The article was corrected to say PSEG handles investigations dealing with all fatal shootings, aggravated assault, sexual assault and robbery. Illinois State Police and community leaders in East St. Louis touted a partnership to combat gun violence and other crimes in the city during a press conference at East St. Louis City Hall Tuesday morning.
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

State Police investigating deadly shooting on I-64 in East St. Louis

Illinois State Police are investing a shooting that occurred Wednesday night on westbound I-64 near milepost three in East St. Louis. ISP initially responded to the scene of a reported crash and upon arrival determined there were numerous apparent bullet holes in a Black Ford truck. There was a deceased victim, a 39-year-old East St. Louis man, in the driver’s seat of the truck. The official cause and manner of death is pending an autopsy.
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

Woman killed in double shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was killed and a man was injured in a double shooting in St. Louis' North Pointe neighborhood. The incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the intersection of Alpha and Gladys avenues at around 3:45 Tuesday afternoon. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman shot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

