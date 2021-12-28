What we know about the victims: Danny Scofield

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Danny “Dano” Scofield was one of the people killed in Monday’s shooting spree. The 38-year-old tattoo artist was the father of three children.

“He was my best friend,” Scofield’s sister, April Potter, said as she choked back tears. “The best person I’ve ever met in my life. I don’t know who I’m going to turn to, because he’s the person I turned to for everything.”

Scofield was a talented artist who worked at Lucky 13 Tattoo and Piercing and inspired many, according to Potter.

Read about the other victims in Monday’s shooting spree here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.