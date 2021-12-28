ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

St. Martinville man busted for illegally selling crabs, redfish

By Scott Lewis
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33drNb_0dXft47G00

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a St. Martinville man for alleged fishing and crab violations in Lafayette Parish on Dec. 1.

Agents cited Jamiah Nelson, 27, of St. Martinville, for selling crabs and redfish caught recreationally.

During the investigation, Nelson admitted to selling crabs he caught recreationally on the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge.  Agents also found a social media post where Nelson advertised the sale of redfish and crabs.

Selling fish caught recreationally brings a fine of up to $950, up to 120 days in jail, and loss of hunting and fishing licenses for one year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 3

Lion Heart
15h ago

They got robbers and killers out there and they are worried about a man making an honest living. SMDH

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

New Iberia Police Department reinstates COVID policy due to Omicron

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Effective Wednesday, December 29, 2021, the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) has reinstated its COVID-19 protocols because of the highly contagious Omicron variant, according to a press release from the department. NIPD will restrict one masked person at a time in its lobby to obtain copies of previously documented incidents. […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
KLFY News 10

$90k worth of catalytic converters stolen from 15 trucks

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is investigating the felony theft of 30 catalytic converters stolen out of 15 Ford Super Duty trucks earlier this month, according to a press release from APSO. The theft happened between the evening of Dec. 3 and the morning of Dec. 6. Unknown suspect(s) gained […]
EUNICE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Martinville, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Saint Martinville, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KLFY News 10

Police obtain warrant for machete-armed robber of Scott store

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The Scott Police Department (SPD) has identified the suspect who allegedly robbed a business armed with a machete as Cody Fruge, according to a press release from SPD. Fruge, 32, of Lafayette, was identified as the suspect of an armed robbery that happened at a business in the 1000 block of […]
SCOTT, LA
KLFY News 10

Power outage in Abbeville caused by transformer being shot

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A large portion of Abbeville lost power because of a blown transformer, which was out because it was shot, according to the Abbeville Police Department (APD). On Dec. 29, the APD received a call of a blown transformer at the Felicity Street electrical substation. Based on the initial investigation, the blown […]
ABBEVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Crabs#Redfish#Martinville
KLFY News 10

Ochsner Lafayette General restricts visitation due to COVID surge

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — In response to COVID-19 hospitalizations and case counts, Ochsner Lafayette General is restricting their visitor policy, effective Dec. 28. In addition to the restricted visitation hours, which are listed below, the hospital also strictly enforces masking for all employees, patients, and guests. Those unwilling to comply will be asked to leave […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLFY News 10

Sen. Boudreaux presents resolution honoring trailblazing Acadiana doctor

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Long-practicing Acadiana doctor and trailblazer, Dr. Ernest Kinchen Jr., was honored for all his contributions to the medical field. Louisiana State Senator Gerald Boudreaux presented Doctor Ernest Kinchen with State Resolution 110, which recognized him for a distinguished medical career in service to Louisiana’s citizens, on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Kinchen was […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

“The lines between our victims and suspects is blurring,”Eunice police chief says after two retaliatory shootings

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) –Two shootings left two people injured in Eunice Monday night. Police say they believe they were both retaliatory shootings. The first shooting happened around 7 p.m. No one was injured. About two hours later, however, police say there was a second shooting nearby, in which two people were injured. One […]
EUNICE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy