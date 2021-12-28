St. Martinville man busted for illegally selling crabs, redfish

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a St. Martinville man for alleged fishing and crab violations in Lafayette Parish on Dec. 1.

Agents cited Jamiah Nelson, 27, of St. Martinville, for selling crabs and redfish caught recreationally.

During the investigation, Nelson admitted to selling crabs he caught recreationally on the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge. Agents also found a social media post where Nelson advertised the sale of redfish and crabs.

Selling fish caught recreationally brings a fine of up to $950, up to 120 days in jail, and loss of hunting and fishing licenses for one year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.