Retirement Daily Learning Center: Social Security Pension Rules

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
 23 hours ago
In the third of a multi-part Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar series, Martha Shedden, co-founder and president of The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA), explains the Social Security rules for pensions, including the government pension offset (GPO) and the windfall elimination provision (WEP).

In the first of several Retirement Daily Learning Center webinars about Social Security, Martha Shedden, CRPC, RSSA, co-founder and president of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts, explores the following topics: full retirement age; qualifying for Social Security; calculating retirement benefits; average indexed monthly earnings; primary insurance amount; reductions and credits; life expectancy; and working while collecting.

In the second of a multi-part Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar series, Martha Shedden, co-founder and president of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts, explains Social Security dependent benefits, including spousal and survivors benefits.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Age#Retirement Savings#Learning Center#Narssa#The Social Security#Wep#Crpc
