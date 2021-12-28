ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Since 2022 Is Almost Upon Us, Here Are Some Gen Z and Millennial New Year's Resolution Ideas From TikTok

It’s pretty simple to make a list of New Year’s resolutions, but the real challenge comes down to keeping up with what you’ve promised yourself! If you really stick to your guns with your New Year’s resolutions, it can wholeheartedly change your life for the better. TikTokers have been pretty vocal...

KXAN

Holiday Gift Ideas For Millennials Or Gen-Z With Tips On TV

It’s notoriously difficult to buy gifts for young adults, whether it be Millenials or Gen Z. Hailey Bright, tech expert & social media influencer, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to help. Bright discussed which gifts are trending for Millennials this year, unique gifts they would love, gifts for...
TV & VIDEOS
WUHF

New Year's Resolution Apps

From improving your mental health to eating well and tracking workouts, CEO of Senior Savvy and tech expert Abbie Richie joined us on Good Day Rochester with five apps to help keep your New Year's resolutions. All five apps are available on both Apple and Android and have free trial...
CELL PHONES
POPSUGAR

Here's What Your New Year's Resolution Should Be, According to Your Zodiac Sign

It's time to ring in the new year, and whether you're hitting the town with friends, celebrating at home with family, or cuddling up to watch the Times Square ball drop on your own, it's important to think about all the opportunity the new year brings for change and growth. There's a reason people are so apt to make resolutions this time of year; with the new year comes a renewed sense of energy and motivation to reach toward your goals. And New Year's resolutions don't have to be huge changes like moving cities or finding a new career path. Smaller, more actionable goals are a great place to focus when it comes to making resolutions. After all, small changes add up, and you'll be surprised how doing a little at a time can lead you to reach some much larger goals. If you're having a tough time deciding what your New Year's resolution should be, we suggest letting the stars be your guide. Here's some New Year's resolution inspiration, based on astrology.
LIFESTYLE
Boston Globe

If decluttering is your New Year’s resolution … here’s the how and a little motivation

Many of us took advantage of the long, lonely hours of the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns to cleanse our closets, drawers, and cabinets of clothing from a bygone era, packaged foods long past their expiration dates, and files no longer relevant. At first, I was among them and enthusiastically tackled the low-hanging fruit: ill-fitting dresses and suits, shoes I could no longer walk in, hundreds of empty plastic and glass containers.
HOME & GARDEN
