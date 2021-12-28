ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Residents alert police who make arrest in another KC killing

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man has been arrested in a Kansas City killing after residents came forward to tell police of the man's possible involvement in the crime....

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

Kan. homeowner alerts police to home invasion burglary

TOPEKA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary at a Kansas home. On Monday, police were dispatched to the 1000 block of NE Michigan in Topeka on the citizen report of someone breaking into their house and gained entry into the basement, according to Lt. Shane Hilton. As officers...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

6 including young child in Kan. home during drive-by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting and asking the public for help with information. Just after 3:12a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to check shots in the area of the Hunter's Glen neighborhood near 45th Street North and K-96 Highway in the city of Maize, according to a media release.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas lawmaker not yet charged over arrest in late November

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Kansas lawmaker has not been criminally charged a month after his arrest on suspicion of drunken driving because the testing to determine whether he was under the influence has not been completed. Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman, of Kansas City, was to have...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Autopsy: Death of Black Kansas teen in custody was homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Black youth’s death following a physical struggle with staff at a Kansas juvenile center was a homicide, according to an autopsy report released Monday that contradicts an earlier, preliminary finding that the teenager hadn’t suffered life-threatening injuries. The report said that 17-year-old...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
Hutch Post

Man who escaped Kan. jail sentenced for double murder

COLUMBUS – A Kansas man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murders of two individuals in 2020, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Mark Hopkins II, 30, of Columbus was sentenced by Senior Judge Robert Fleming in Cherokee County District Court. Hopkins was sentenced to life in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility without the possibility of parole for 50 years. Hopkins last month pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree premeditated murder.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Police: Kansas man dead after struck by several vehicles

TOPEKA—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident. Just after 7a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the area of 21st and Fillmore for a report of a vehicle versus a pedestrian accident, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. Preliminary investigation indicates that a man was in the street...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Crime#Ap#Kc Mothers#Star
Hutch Post

KBI IDs 2nd man who died in shooting outside Kan. home

ELK COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office have identified the second man who was shot and killed outside a Longton, Kansas residence on Dec. 23, according to a media release from the KBI. Robert S. Stricker, 57, of Longton, and...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kan. man injured, jailed after Christmas Eve fishing pole dispute

MANHATTAN—One man was injured during a reported altercation involving fishing poles on Christmas Eve in Manhattan. Just after 10:30a.m. Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass in the 200 block of N. 11th Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Suspect who shot Kan. officers was on parole for attempted murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that injured two officers. Just after 10:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, officers responded to a business in the 4800 block of South Washington regarding a domestic violence incident that had occurred early Friday morning at a home in the 500 block of South Lulu, according to Officer Charley Davidson.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hutch Post

Police ID Kansas man who died in rollover crash on Christmas Day

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a Christmas Day fatal accident have identified the victim as 33-year-old Esbardo Chavez-Ruiz of Wichita. Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the area of Main and Dewey in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, officers located...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Police found meth during Kansas man's warrant arrest

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges. Just after 1p.m. Thursday, police stopped a vehicle in the 600 Block of Fletcher Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officer arrested 47-year-old Robert J. Ford, 47, Atchison, on a Municipal Court warrant for...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Reno County man involved in injury accident

ELLSWORTH, Kan. — A Reno County man was involved in a two-vehicle injury accident just before 1 p.m. Tuesday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a van driven by 46-year-old Joe Scott Markus of Partridge was southbound on Kansas 14. After stopping at the stop sign at...
ELLSWORTH, KS
Hutch Post

2 Kansas officers shot by suspect Christmas morning

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two police officers from Wichita are being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening after being shot in the early hours of Christmas Day. Police were called around 1:30 a.m. for a report of domestic violence at an apartment. Police said that as the two officers made contact with a suspect, the man fired several shots. One officer was shot in the leg. The other was shot in the arm.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Police ID skeletal remains found in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Branson police say skeletal remains found last week in a wooded area were those of David Koenig, an amateur mixed martial arts fighter who had been missing for nearly two years. A man looking for deer antlers found the remains Dec. 22. Police said Monday...
BRANSON, MO
Hutch Post

HPD welcomes new officer and staff

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Police Department welcomed a new officer and three other personnel to the force last week. Jesyka Boots was sworn in as a new officer. Boots was born and raised in Arizona. She is currently attending Northern Arizona University where she plans to graduate with a degree in Criminology and minor in Psychology and Anthropology.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy