High Surf Advisory issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 16:00:00 Expires: 2021-12-30 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Elsewhere, swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM THURSDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves up to 10 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...North, east, west facing reefs for the high rip current risk. North and west facing reefs for the high surf advisory. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long-period northwest and a northeast trade- wind swell will begin to subside late tonight and early Thursday morning allowing surf to fall below hazardous levels.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO