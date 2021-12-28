ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Surf Advisory issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-29 16:00:00 Expires: 2021-12-30 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Elsewhere, swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

Freeze Watch issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-30 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible. * WHERE...Southern Oregon coast including Coos Bay, Bandon, and Gold Beach. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 02:28:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-29 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 20:55:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 21:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson; Madison A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jackson, northern Madison, south central Moore, southeastern Lincoln and southwestern Franklin Counties through 945 PM CST At 854 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms centered over Hazel Green, or near Meridianville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Northern Huntsville, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Hazel Green, Huntland, New Market, Tims Ford Lake, Harvest, Lincoln and Lexie Crossroads. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 16:00:00 Expires: 2021-12-30 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Elsewhere, swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM THURSDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves up to 10 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...North, east, west facing reefs for the high rip current risk. North and west facing reefs for the high surf advisory. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long-period northwest and a northeast trade- wind swell will begin to subside late tonight and early Thursday morning allowing surf to fall below hazardous levels.
