Photos: 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past

DENVER (CBS4)– Dozens of Coloradans waited in line on Christmas Eve to get their share of tamales from a North Denver staple. (credit: CBS) “Just came to grab a few tamales,” said George Garcia. “It’s always nice to just carry on traditions and to follow them.” While many Latino families choose to make their own tamales, those who aren’t able to rely on restaurants like La Casita off of 35th and Tejon. For many Latino families, tamales are a Christmas must-have. Theodore Talamantez grew up making tamales with his family since he was a kid, but this year he wasn’t able to because he...

DENVER, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO