Video Games

Jiggle Physics 110: Favorite Games of 2021

By Jim Metzendorf
Android Central
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRebecca, Jen, and Carli commemorate the end of 2021 by...

www.androidcentral.com

gameranx.com

Halo Infinite: Players Are Using This Trick To Get Into Their Favorite Game Modes & Maps

Need to get into your favorite modes and maps faster? This is the only way for now. You can’t select your game mode in Halo Infinite multiplayer. You just can’t. Players have had to find their own workaround. An update on December 14th added new playlists for Slayer, Fiesta, Free-For-All, and Tactical Slayer — but that only solves a portion of the problem. Now rookie Spartans can leap into SWAT, Slayer, or other weird variants, but you won’t be able to instantly jump into any of the other game modes like Oddball, Capture the Flag, Strongholds, or Total Control. Not yet, anyway. We’re all crossing our fingers and hoping for new playlists. We’ve been waiting since the initial early beta release!
PlayStation LifeStyle

Action Game Sifu Is Getting a Physical Release in Spring 2022

Following the announcement that its Kung Fu brawler Sifu is digitally releasing two weeks earlier than planned, developer Sloclap has struck a deal with Microids to publish a physical version of the game in Spring 2022. The digital version will be out on February 8th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation...
dexerto.com

Halo Infinite leaks reveal multiple fan-favorite game modes on the way

New Halo Infinite leaks have seemingly confirmed multiple game modes are on the way as various medals imply the likes of Griffball and Infection could be live soon. When Halo Infinite’s multiplayer launched in early November, it did so with just a small selection of playlists. With Slayer, Strongholds, CTF, and Oddball all lumped into a single playlist as well, fans quickly voiced their frustrations.
Digital Trends

In a chaotic year, I found comfort by replaying old, favorite games

The year 2021 has simultaneously been a very long and short year. With the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic came a lot of general fatigue across the board. And for me, that resulted in a little shift in how I approached playing games this year. I’m normally very into starting all kinds of new titles when I get the chance, and while I still played a number of new games this year, I found myself replaying a handful of games in place of new titles.
Android Central

P6 Pro easily bent?

I had my phone laying on my desk today at work and while typing I noticed it being wobbly. It wasnt like that when I first got the phone. I held my phone up lengthwise(end to end) to my eye, and sure enough there was a twist in the chassis.
Android Central

Final Fantasy 16 (FFXVI) for PS5 is getting a 'big reveal' in spring 2022

Final Fantasy 16 is an upcoming role-playing game being developed and published by Square Enix. Square Enix shared that while the team wanted to show the game off in 2021, portions of development were delayed. Final Fantasy 16 is getting a "big reveal" sometime in Spring 2022. Upcoming Square Enix...
Android Central

These are the 5 Oculus Quest 2 games to play first (and 5 to play after)

That's where we're hoping we can help. We've chosen five games that feature unique experiences tailor-made for VR. Each of them also makes it easy for first-time VR players to quickly jump in and enjoy the action without needing to get adjusted to virtual movement. We made sure to select a variety of games that will hopefully pique your interest, including different gameplay styles and themes.
