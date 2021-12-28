Jiggle Physics 110: Favorite Games of 2021

Need to get into your favorite modes and maps faster? This is the only way for now. You can’t select your game mode in Halo Infinite multiplayer. You just can’t. Players have had to find their own workaround. An update on December 14th added new playlists for Slayer, Fiesta, Free-For-All, and Tactical Slayer — but that only solves a portion of the problem. Now rookie Spartans can leap into SWAT, Slayer, or other weird variants, but you won’t be able to instantly jump into any of the other game modes like Oddball, Capture the Flag, Strongholds, or Total Control. Not yet, anyway. We’re all crossing our fingers and hoping for new playlists. We’ve been waiting since the initial early beta release!

