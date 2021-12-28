ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Utes begin Rose Bowl prep at Disneyland

By TownLift // Michele Roepke
ANAHEIM, Cali. — For its first time, the University of Utah Utes men’s football team is playing in the Rose Bowl. The Team has arrived in California where yesterday it spent the day at Disneyland .

Utes Head Coach Kyle Wittingham told U of U administrators, on remaining focused in bowl prep while participating in special events throughout the week, “It’s challenging, but that’s something we talk about as a team. The key to these bowl games is being able to balance the activities and pageantry of the bowl with preparation and getting ready for the game. We’ve got to be able to separate the two. When you’re on the field and in the meeting room, you’ve got to be all business. And when it’s time to have a good time, have a good time. But when it’s time to work, you’ve gotta work.”

The #11 Utes take on the #6 Ohio State Buckeyes on January, 1, kickoff is at 3:00 p.m. (MT) on ESPN .

Utah Governor Cox plans on attending the game in person.


