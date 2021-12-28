ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Brooklyn Nets Are 23-9 And Are About To Add Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge And Kyrie Irving

By Adam Zagoria
Forbes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Brooklyn Nets are rolling and they’re about to add a trio of future Hall of Famers. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge all cleared the NBA’s Covid-19 protocols on Tuesday and are set to join a team that just swept the Lakers and Clippers on the road without them,...

NBA
Forbes

