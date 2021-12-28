[UPDATES] Injuries Reported After Vehicle Veers Off Highway 101 Near Leggett

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A vehicle crash along Route 28 northbound has led to two deaths, according to police. A third victim of the crash has been sent to the hospital. The Armstrong County coroner identified the victims as Michael Gargett, 44 and Mara Reilly, 46, of Pittsburgh. The coroner said Gargett and Reilly’s vehicle was heading north on Route 28, swerved to miss a car on the shoulder and lost control, rear-ending a box truck on the shoulder. The crash happened at around 8:30 a.m., and weather conditions and speed were considered to be a factor, the coroner said. 511PA said that the vehicles involved cleared from the scene at around 1:30 p.m. CLEARED: Multi vehicle crash on PA 28 northbound between Exit 18 – PA 128/Slate Lick and Exit: US 422 EAST/PA 28 NORTH – KITTANNING/INDIANA. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) December 27, 2021

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO