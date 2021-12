(Wayne County, IN)--Christine Stinson with the Wayne County Health Department released a staggering statistic Thursday morning. Of the 277 Wayne County residents who have now died with Covid-19, 260 of them – or 94% - have been unvaccinated. That 94% number essentially matches the percentage of people who are unvaccinated and in Reid Health’s intensive care unit at any given time, although, Thursday morning, 100% of them were unvaccinated. Less red and more orange made Wednesday’s new Covid-19 map look a little better than it did before. Franklin County is now the only Whitewater Valley County left in the red. All other area counties are orange. Wayne County added 37 new cases and one new death Wednesday. The number of patients at Reid Health was down to 69 Thursday morning.

WAYNE COUNTY, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO