Dayton basketball games at Rhode Island are postponed

Newport News, VA — The Atlantic 10 Conference announced Tuesday that both University of Dayton men’s and women’s basketball games at the University of Rhode Island for this week have been postponed.

The men’s game was originally scheduled for Thursday, December 30th and the women’s team was set to play Saturday, January 1st. Both games were going to be the Flyers’ Atlantic 10 conference opener and scheduled to play at the Ryan Center in Kingston, RI. The UD women’s game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 16th, the men’s game will be rescheduled at a later date.

The announcement comes on the day the Atlantic 10 conference announced that it had revised its forfeiture policy ahead of conference play.

Both teams will start conference play hosting St. Bonaventure at the UD Arena. The UD women will play the Bonnies on Tuesday, January 4th, at 7 pm.

The UD men are now scheduled to play St. Bonaventure Sunday, January 2nd, at the UD Arena. Coverage starts at 11 am, tip-off is at noon and Flyer Feedback is after the game on the Home of the Flyers; 1290 and 95-7, WHIO.

