ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

American Red Cross facing blood shortage not seen in decade

By Madeline Ashley
WDTN
WDTN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eem2c_0dXfq63l00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – American Red Cross leaders say that across the US, many blood centers are dealing with less than one day’s worth of blood supplies. The need is so critical ARC leaders say they haven’t seen this large of a shortage in nearly a decade.

“What is particularly difficult is when the Red Cross doesn’t have blood. We supply more than 40 percent of the nation’s blood. We have a nationwide blood bank,” said American Red Cross Regional Communications Director Marita Salkowski.

Salkowski said that if we don’t start to see an increase in blood donations and supply soon, the fear becomes not having the life-saving blood to supply to patients in need. “A lot has to do with the holiday, time of year, the weather. Sometimes it might be fear of omicron variant.”

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

At Dayton’s Community Blood Center, public relations manager Mark Pompilio said he and his team are also feeling the impact of the blood shortage. “We’re fortunate that we can say we’re on low supply, but still somewhere in the three to four-day range particularly on type O. That’s a tribute to our donors, and usage wasn’t particularly high over the holiday weekend. That can affect everything,” said Pompilio.

Another issue Pompilio said they’re experiencing is the health of blood donors during the pandemic. “People are becoming more and more infected with this omicron strain of the virus. It doesn’t necessarily mean being hospitalized, although the hospitalization rate is scary right now. Although, the hospitalization rate is scary right now. But, it does put us in a position of not knowing who will be able to donate in the coming weeks,” said Pompilio.

Those who are eligible to donate need to be age 17 or older, or 16 with parental consent. You must also be 110 pounds or over and in good health. People can donate blood every 56 days.

A New Year’s resolution blood drive event is being held at Dayton’s Community Blood Center from now until December 31. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Cleveland Clinic postpones non-urgent outpatient surgeries

Related video: Consider upgrading from a cloth mask to reduce COVID spread CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Clinic is postponing non-urgent outpatient surgeries due to the high amount of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. All non-urgent outpatient surgeries at the clinic’s Ohio hospitals will be pushed back from Jan. 3 through Jan. 14. This doesn’t include […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

Pharmacies face staff shortages as pandemic continues

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Pandemic-related shortages are impacting companies across the country and in the Miami Valley. At local pharmacies, it’s not just COVID tests and medications in short supply, there’s also a shortage of employees. “Just yesterday we had four to five positive cases come through so we know this surge after the holiday […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Feeding souls and stomachs: Kettering church fights food insecurity

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Food insecurity has been a problem in the Miami Valley since before the pandemic, and it has only grown since March of 2020. One local church saw the need and wanted to help.Step into Kettering’s Central Christian Church on the third Tuesday of any month and you’ll be transported to another […]
KETTERING, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Dayton, OH
Health
Dayton, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Health
WDTN

Ohio National Guard members to assist Miami Valley Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A hospital in the Miami Valley will soon be getting Ohio National Guard members to help amid staffing shortages. Premier Health said Miami Valley Hospital will get around 40 National Guard members to serve in nonclinical roles. They will primarily focus on environmental services, nutrition services and patient transport. Training for […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Certain masks might not protect people from omicron variant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Many medical experts are now suggesting that masks like ones made from cloth might not be as effective in preventing the spread of the new omicron COVID-19 variant as other forms of masks available to the public. “It’s probably easier to spread because more virus is put out into the environment […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Blood Donors#Blood Donations#Charity#Arc#The Red Cross#Community Blood Center
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 20,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, and it includes a new high for cases reported over 24 hours. As of Wednesday, Dec. 29, a total of 1,975,723 (+20,320) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 95,709 (+592) hospitalizations and […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Spike in hospitalizations concerning health care workers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With the Christmas holiday weekend now behind us, hospitals across The Miami Valley are feeling the impact of COVID19 case surges and hospitalizations. Kettering Health Patient Safety Officer Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein says he and his team, also seeing a spike in cases and very ill patients with the virus. “We kinda […]
KETTERING, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WDTN

High post-holiday COVID-19 testing demands

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – With the 2021 Christmas weekend holiday behind us as we head into a new year, Clark County Combined Health District Assistant Health Commissioner Chris Cook says they’re seeing a high demand for COVID-19 testing. “In the last 2 weeks we’ve tested about a little over 200 people at our testing […]
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Miamisburg will recycle those old holiday lights free

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Miamisburg said on its Facebook page residents there can drop off unwanted or malfunctioning holiday lights for recycling.  Beginning Tuesday, residents may drop off unwanted or non-working holiday lights for recycling at the Miamisburg Municipal Service Center, located at 600 N. Main Street. The City said all string […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
WDTN

16 people sue Ohio University over COVID rules

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sixteen people have sued Ohio University over vaccine and health mandates which the civil complaint says are discriminating. The suit was brought on December 7 in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas by lawyers from Mendenhall Law Group, Akron. It claims Ohio University and its Board of Trustees lack authority […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Gov. Mike DeWine: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio reach new high

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine reported Wednesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio have reached their highest point of the pandemic. DeWine said that the Ohio Hospital Association is reporting 5,356 patients. Last week, he called up members of the Ohio National Guard to help hospitals with staffing shortages, and on Wednesday, he provided an […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

‘Dayton Strong’ heart taken down for cleaning, relocation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two years after the Oregon District shooting, the ‘Dayton Strong’ heart has come down from the front of Ned Pepper’s bar, but this Dayton symbol is not gone forever. On August 4, 2019, a gunman killed 9 and injured 27. After the shooting, messages of ‘Dayton Strong’ went up around the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy