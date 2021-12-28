Connecticut hospitals receive first shipments of Pfizer’s new COVID-19 pill

Connecticut hospitals have begun to receive shipments of a new antiviral drug meant to prevent severe COVID-19 infection in patients who have contracted the disease.

The drug, known as Paxlovid, is authorized for patients 12 and older who are vulnerable to serious illness from COVID-19.

Officials from Hartford HealthCare said they have only a small supply of Paxlovid for now and will initially reserve it for older patients and those who are severely immunocompromised.

“The big advantage with these drugs is that they can be taken at home,” said Eric Arlia, Hartford HealthCare’s director of pharmacy. “It’s an additional supply of a medication that can treat patients with high risk factors.”

Yale New Haven Health expects to receive its first shipment of Paxlovid by the end of the week, a spokesperson said.

The new drug arrives at a time when COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing in Connecticut and some monoclonal antibody treatments are proving ineffective against the omicron variant.

Experts warn that Paxlovid, which is produced by Pfizer, may not be safe for patients on certain other medications. Arlia said providers should be aware of all medications a patient is taking to avoid adverse reactions.

