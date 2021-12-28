ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut hospitals receive first shipments of Pfizer’s new COVID-19 pill

By Alex Putterman, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

Connecticut hospitals have begun to receive shipments of a new antiviral drug meant to prevent severe COVID-19 infection in patients who have contracted the disease.

The drug, known as Paxlovid, is authorized for patients 12 and older who are vulnerable to serious illness from COVID-19.

Officials from Hartford HealthCare said they have only a small supply of Paxlovid for now and will initially reserve it for older patients and those who are severely immunocompromised.

“The big advantage with these drugs is that they can be taken at home,” said Eric Arlia, Hartford HealthCare’s director of pharmacy. “It’s an additional supply of a medication that can treat patients with high risk factors.”

Yale New Haven Health expects to receive its first shipment of Paxlovid by the end of the week, a spokesperson said.

The new drug arrives at a time when COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing in Connecticut and some monoclonal antibody treatments are proving ineffective against the omicron variant.

Experts warn that Paxlovid, which is produced by Pfizer, may not be safe for patients on certain other medications. Arlia said providers should be aware of all medications a patient is taking to avoid adverse reactions.

Alex Putterman can be reached at aputterman@courant.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hartford Courant

Disability rights groups lobby Gov. Lamont to prioritize vulnerable groups in distribution of COVID-19 test kits, masks

Two Connecticut disability rights groups have written to Gov. Ned Lamont asking him to prioritize people with high risk of severe illness in the process of distributing COVID-19 test kits and masks. The governor has given municipalities wide discretion in passing out supplies secured by the state, suggesting — but not requiring — that they focus particularly on their most vulnerable residents. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hartford Courant

Connecticut’s first babies born in 2022

Kimberly Torres and Orlando Morales of Shelton welcomed the state’s first baby of 2022 into the world at 12:39 a.m. New Year’s Day. Baby Orlando Michael Morales Jr., born at St. Vincent Memorial Center in Bridgeport, weighed in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 19 inches. “What a great way to start our new year,” the couple said. A few minutes later, Jay’Lon Osiris Smart arrived, the first ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy