Towson University Caps Attendance & Requires Masks For Home Sports Games

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University is capping attendance at sports games and requiring masks to be worn by attendees as part of its efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The safety measures, which were developed in collaboration with the university’s medical advisory committee and the University System of Maryland, take effect immediately.

Moving forward, the university’s athletics department will limit attendance at home games to 50-percent capacity. Attendees will be required to wear masks, whether or not they are vaccinated, and concessions will not be offered.

The changes will be in effect on New Year’s Eve when the Towson men’s basketball team hosts James Madison at SECU Arena at 2 p.m.