ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma case shows cruelty of letting the condemned choose their method of execution

The Hill
The Hill
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12NSGs_0dXfpq6N00

Oklahoma death row inmate James Coddington would rather die by the firing squad than by lethal injection. Given the dismal record of lethal injection in that state and across the nation, who can blame him?

But no one should underestimate the Kafkaesque cruelty and horror of such a choice.

The day before Christmas Eve, U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot ordered a temporary halt to Coddington’s execution, otherwise scheduled for March. The judge’s decision also allowed Coddington to join a pending federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Oklahoma’s lethal injection protocol which includes the controversial drug midazolam. Midazolam has been used in many botched lethal injections, most recently Oklahoma’s November execution of John Marion Grant. Witnesses reported that as soon as the flow of midazolam started, Grant’s “entire body convulsed, shaking and jerking.”

The Washington Post quoted Associated Press reporter Sean Murphy who observed Grant “convulsing about two dozen times. Full body convulsions. And then he began to vomit, which covered his face.”

Coddington is required to make known his alternative if he wants to avoid lethal injection because of the Supreme Court’s 2015 Glossip v. Gross decision, which upheld the use of midazolam in lethal injections, but required that an inmate who wants to challenge any method of execution can only do so if he identifies a “known and available alternative method of execution.

In Coddington’s case, he contended that he had already filed the paperwork needed to satisfy the Glossip requirement. Judge Friot found that in fact Coddington “thought he had already effectively communicated his choice of a firing squad” as his “alternative method of execution.” As a result, Coddington could pursue his lethal injection challenge.

What a sadistic twist of constitutional fate.

Coddington can join a suit contending that lethal injection is cruel only by conceding that there is a constitutional alternative and by electing to die by that method.

Today, many states have a menu of execution methods.

Eight states (Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Tennessee) include the electric chair among their available methods of execution. Seven states (Alabama, Arizona, California, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Wyoming) allow for the use of the gas chamber. One, New Hampshire, permits hanging. And four states (Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah) authorize the firing squad as an alternative to lethal injection.

Coddington is not the first person sentenced to death to reject lethal injection, though he would be the first to die by the firing squad since 2010 if his challenge to Oklahoma’s lethal injection protocol succeeds.

In the last half century there have been only four executions by firing squad, all of them in Utah. They include the 1960 execution of James W. Rodgers, Gary Gilmore’s execution in 1977, John Albert Taylor’s in 1996, and the 2010 execution of Ronnie Lee Gardner. Gardner preferred this method of execution because of his “Mormon heritage.”

Taylor said he preferred to be shot because he did not want to “flop around like a dying fish” during a lethal injection.

But since 2010, electrocution — not the firing squad — has been the method most often substituted for lethal injection. Electrocution has been used in seven of the more than 350 executions carried out in the United States since that date. Five of those electrocutions occurred in Tennessee following the enactment in 2000 of a law allowing death row inmates who committed their offense prior to Jan. 1, 1999 to choose electrocution over lethal injection.

The first was the 2018 execution of Edmund Zagorski, whose last-minute request to die in the electric chair set off a flurry of litigation before finally being granted. Zagorski chose the electric chair because he was convinced that death by lethal injection is “‘certain torture’” and that electrocution would be quicker and less painful. Like Coddington, Zagorski made his choice immediately following a botched lethal injection in his state. In Zagorski’s case it was Tennessee’s gruesome execution of Billy Irick.

After officials injected midazolam into Irick’s veins, he began to “gulp[] for an extended period of time,” choke, gasp, cough, and snore. A witness said that he moved his stomach, moved his head, and “briefly strain[ed] his forearms against the restraints.” Such movements suggest that Irick was conscious while the executioners injected the second and third drugs which would paralyze and then kill him. News reports quoted a doctor who said that Irick almost certainly felt intense pain during his execution. It took 20 minutes for him to die.

Talking about Zagorski’s choice to be electrocuted, Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor wisely observed that he did not choose the electric chair “because he thought that it was a humane way to die, but because he thought that the three-drug cocktail that Tennessee had planned to use was even worse. Given what most people think of the electric chair, it is hard to imagine a more striking testament — from a person with more at stake — to the legitimate fears raised by the lethal-injection drugs that Tennessee uses.”

In another case, Sotomayor labelled execution by lethal injection a “nightmarish death: The condemned prisoner is conscious but entirely paralyzed, unable to move or scream his agony, as he suffers ‘what may well be the chemical equivalent of being burned at the stake.’”

Given this prospect, it is not hard to understand why Chapman might prefer to be shot.

His choice should give us no solace.

All shreds of dignity and humanity are stripped from those America puts to death in an illusory quest to even out the scales of justice. Making them choose how they will die is the final indignity and the cruelest choice of all.

Austin Sarat is the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Jurisprudence and Political Science at Amherst College. He is author of numerous books on America's death penalty, including "Gruesome Spectacles: Botched Executions and America's Death Penalty." Follow him on Twitter @ljstprof.

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson Free Press

Second Death-Row Inmate Requests Speedy Execution

Mississippi could execute its second inmate this year after a nine-year hiatus, if the Mississippi Supreme Court grants Blayde Nathataniel Grayson’s request for execution. Twenty-four years after his conviction for the murder of 78-year-old George County resident Minnie Smith during a home burglary, Grayson submitted a hand-written letter to the Supreme Court requesting a dismissal of his ongoing federal appeal and a speedy execution.
JACKSON, MS
Marconews.com

On death row for 30 years, his execution was the epitome of cruel and unusual

The length of time Bigler "Bud" Stouffer languished on death row was not only cruel, it essentially amounted to state-sanctioned torture. Eliminate the punishment entirely. Whether or not Bigler “Bud” Stouffer was actually a murderer, his execution this month in Oklahoma underscores a central factor making capital punishment both cruel and unusual.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: This Supreme Court means executions will continue — and they will be a gruesome affair

Fifty years ago, the US Supreme Court in Furman v. Georgia held that the death penalty as applied was “cruel and unusual” and therefore in violation of the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution. The Court plurality found it inconsistent with “the evolving standards of decency that mark the progress of a maturing society.”The decision itself was a one-page per curiam decision with a series of plurality opinions. Justice Douglas highlighted a long and shameful history of racial disparity in executions. Justice Stewart wrote that the death sentences were so arbitrary and random that they were “cruel and unusual in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
State
South Carolina State
iheart.com

Court Orders Stay Of Execution For Death Row Inmate

A death row inmate in Oklahoma is being granted a stay of execution. A federal judge ordered the stay for James Coddington, who was scheduled to be executed on March Tenth for beating a 73-year-old man to death with a hammer. The U.S. District Court of the Western District of Oklahoma ruled Coddington's execution will be delayed until a final judgment is made in the upcoming trial against the drug cocktail used in the state's protocols. The trial is set to begin next February.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Four States Home Page

Where people in Missouri are moving to most

STACKER – The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% […]
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Lee Gardner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Row Inmates#The Washington Post#Associated Press#The Supreme Court#Glossip V Gross
KTUL

Oklahoma health officials expect omicron cases soon

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma health professionals suggest the omicron variant will enter the state soon if it hasn't already. "My personal opinion is that it probably is here," said Dr. Mary Clarke, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association. "We just haven't identified it yet. We do know it’s in at least 36 other states. Viruses do not care what your state borders."
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma reports 564 new COVID-19 cases, six additional deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 564 new COVID-19 cases across the state, bringing the total cumulative number of the state’s positive cases to 689,800. According to the health department, Tuesday’s seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KTUL

OSDH: CDC claims on omicron cases in Oklahoma are inaccurate

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is responding to claims from the CDC that 92% of COVID cases in Oklahoma are the omicron variant. The Oklahoma State Department of Health said that claim is inaccurate. “It is frustrating when others add confusion with misinformation and uninformed opinions," the Oklahoma State...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

New COVID cases in Oklahoma surpass 2,400

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported in today's situation update that Oklahoma has 2,443 new COVID cases in the state. According to OSDH, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is now at 700,033, with the seven-day average being 1,462 new cases a day.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

426K+
Followers
51K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy