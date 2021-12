GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. — Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, are now joining the search for a missing kayaker not seen since late Saturday evening. According to the Coast Guard, 29-year-old Vladamir Norman was reported missing on Sunday morning in the Murrells Inlet area. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office marine unit is also assisting in the search and added that the missing man hadn't been seen since 9:30 p.m. on Saturday when he was going fishing on the creek side of Murrells Inlet.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC ・ 11 DAYS AGO