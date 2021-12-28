Alabama teen doing well after battling childhood leukemia

How can we improve the state’s global reputation? What does Alabama do well that people outside of Alabama don’t know about?. Dozens of leaders from across Alabama’s public and private sectors gathered Dec. 14 to discuss those and other marketing questions during the Innovate Alabama Symposium hosted by the state’s new Alabama Innovation Corporation. Miller Girvin, executive vice president of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA), led a panel discussion about the evolution of Alabama’s brand with Josh Carpenter, president and CEO of Southern Research, and Charisse Stokes, executive director of TechMGM.
