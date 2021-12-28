Alabama teen doing well after battling childhood leukemia

“I have a friend that I worked with at Jim ‘N Nick’s 25 years ago that lives in Colombia, South America. His name was William. I always loved working with him and hanging out him. I would love to find him. He’s not on social media. He was always so much fun to be around. He was the most special friend. He was always so positive and happy. He just made people feel special and I had never met someone like him, so I named my son William. If I could do anything, I would go to Colombia and find William.” – Wendy Lawless of Irondale.

