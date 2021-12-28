ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HGTV DREAM HOME 2022 GIVEAWAY IN WARREN, VERMONT, NOW OPEN FOR ENTRIES

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning at 9 a.m. ET today, December 28, 2021, through 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022, fans can enter for their chance to win the HGTV® Dream Home 2022 located in Warren, VT. The prize package, valued at over $2.4 Million, includes the brand new, fully furnished home, an All-New 2022 Grand Wagoneer and $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage®. Eligible entrants can enter twice per day at HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome , where they can also find additional sweepstakes details and the official rules.

The luxurious, modern mountain cabin is located in Warren, VT, an idyllic mountain town in the heart of the Mad River Valley known for its stunning views and seasonal outdoor activities with gorgeous mountains, lush forests and thousands of miles of hiking. The three bedroom home includes three and a half bathrooms and plenty of outdoor spaces to entertain, including a screened porch, a heated pool with an integrated hot tub, two seating areas with fire pits and an outdoor grill area and dining room. The nature-inspired and modern design takes cues from the surrounding Vermont forest with earthy greens and rustic oranges.

The first floor has an expansive open floor plan with a large kitchen complete with new, state-of-the-art appliances and a full dining area. From the dining room, there is a cozy living room complete with a two-sided fireplace that is connected to the three-season porch. The upper level has more of an industrial feel with a loft that features an architectural wall application and a full-size murphy bed. Down the hall from the loft is the main suite, which has a classic cabin style with a modern twist. The home also features a full guest bedroom suite perfect for short or long term guests with a kitchenette and full bathroom.

The home was designed by Dylan Eastman, constructed by builder Big Country Built with interior design by Brian Patrick Flynn.

Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special HGTV Dream Home 2022 on Saturday, January 1 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV as well as stream it on discovery+ beginning Sunday, January 2.

Sponsors of the HGTV Dream Home 2022 include Belgard®, Cabinets To Go, Delta Faucet, Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO), LL Flooring, formerly Lumber Liquidators, Rocket Mortgage®, The Sherwin-Williams Company, SimpliSafe Home Security, Sleep Number®, Trex Company, LLC, VELUX® No Leak Skylights, WAGONEER and Wayfair. To learn more about the giveaway, visit HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome .

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 79 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.9 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., including territories, possessions, and commonwealths, age 21 or older at Promotion start date. Void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Giveaway starts at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 28 and ends at 5:00 p.m. ET on February 17, 2022. For full Official Rules and to enter, visit https://www.hgtv.com/sweepstakes/hgtv-dream-home/sweepstakes or https://www.foodnetwork.com/sponsored/sweepstakes/hgtv-dream-home-sweepstake s . Sponsored by Discovery Communications, LLC

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hgtv-dream-home-2022-giveaway-in-warren-vermont-now-open-for-entries-301451304.html

SOURCE Discovery, Inc.

