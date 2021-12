It looks like head coach Kyle Shanahan is convinced Trey Lance is ready to start for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have been hit by another major injury blow after it was revealed that Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a thumb injury. While Shanahan did not indicate the severity of the issue, recent reports highlighted that he had a chipped bone and torn ligament in his right thumb–which is clearly more significant than just a sprained thumb.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO