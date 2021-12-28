ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shirley Mae (Brauch) Nickeson

News Channel Nebraska
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShirley Mae (Brauch) Nickeson, 91, died on Monday, December 27, 2021. She was born on September 19, 1930 in Oketo, Kansas to Irvin and Henrietta (Novotny) Brauch. At the age of two, the family moved to a farm near Diller. There she spent her childhood and attended a rural school for...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

wamwamfm.com

Jerry Allen Hinkle

Jerry Allen Hinkle, 84 of Vincennes, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his family, on December 11, 2021, following a hard-fought battle with sarcoma. Jerry is the son of John Sr and Lela (Todd) Hinkle. He married Donna Koenig on February 25, 1961, and together they raised 5 children. He was a graduate of Decker High School and Purdue University. Following a short teaching stint in Crawfordsville, Jerry came home to the suburbs of Iona to work the Hinkle family farm.
kogt.com

Edith D. Vincent Hanks

On Christmas Day, Dec. 25th, 2021 our sweet Mom, Edith (Dee) Hanks met Jesus with open arms. Mom, 98, was born October 7, 1923, Orange Texas, third daughter of Ludger J. and Lena Moore Vincent. Our Mom, our Grandma Dee, our sister , our Aunt Dee and the sweetest/most caring...
ORANGE, TX
Natchez Democrat

Lillie Mae Jackson Badon

Graveside services for Lillie Mae Badon, 74, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Dec. 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Cannonsburg, MS. Interment will immediately follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Western Iowa Today

Linda Smith Obituary

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for 76-year old Linda Smith of Atlantic will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon following the luncheon at the funeral home. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by the end of the day on Thursday. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, December 22, at the Roland Funeral Home. Memorials can be left to the United Church of Christ Hillside Hope Assembly in Atlantic.
ATLANTIC, IA
State
Kansas State
State
Mississippi State
albionnewsonline.com

Donald C. VanDeWalle

Donald Charles VanDeWalle was born to Francis Charles and Ethel Blanche (Wheeler) VanDeWalle on Aug. 2, 1942 at Cedar Rapids and passed away on Dec. 24, 2021 in Hebron at the age of 79. He is survived by his wife, Olive Isabella, children: Shelly Daffer, Amy and Eric Pedersen, Tim and Deana VanDeWalle, Dawn and Dan Higgins, step-children: Carolyn and Jim Pitzaferro, Andy and Marty Sheber, Laura and Tim Kuszak, grandchildren: Shawn, Jason, Amber and Abby; Marah, Matthew and Emma; Michelle, Sarah, Haley and Jennifer; Noah, Faith and Joe; Michael and Nicole; Christian and Josie; Maranda, Nathan, Casey, Ryan and Mason; great grandchildren: Makenna, Kylie, Aria and Blair; Lizzie, Carly, Shayla, Cashel, Liam, Koehn and Macey.
CEDAR RAPIDS, NE
Western Iowa Today

Avery Andersen Obituary

Funeral services for 20-year old Avery Anderssen of Atlantic will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. A luncheon will be held immediately following the funeral service and will take place at the Atlantic High School. Visitation with the family present will be on Monday, December 27, 2021, from 4 pm until 7 pm at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic with the family present.
ATLANTIC, IA
whtc.com

Mary Lou Jarnagin

Mary Lou (Rakestraw) Jarnagin, age 84, of Canton, Illinois, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 25, 2021, at her residence in Holland, Michigan surrounded by loved ones. Mary was a strong and fearless woman who fiercely loved her family, friends, and community. She was a dedicated member of the Trinity Reformed Church and gave tirelessly to her community. She was also a skilled and steadfast artist who openly shared her gift with many. May her life and generosity of spirit be an example to us all.
Natchez Democrat

Tyeshia Geneieve Smith Simmons

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyeshia “Tye” Geneieve Smith Simmons, 34, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 7, 2021, at her residence, will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church: The Vision Center. Interment will follow at Zion Watch Baptist Church under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Person
Jerry Dewitt
myalbertlea.com

Tracy Vandegrift

On the morning of December 17, 2021, surrounded by family, Tracy Vandegrift went peacefully home to be with her Lord and join her beloved husband, Doug. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Bayview Funeral Home at 2:00 o’clock on Wednesday, December 22. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Following the service, Tracy will be gently laid to rest next to Doug at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials are welcomed and may be directed to the United Methodist Church, Freeborn County Historical Society for the Itasca Rock Garden, or American Red Cross.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Tecumseh Herald

George Edward Roesch

George Edward Roesch of Adrian passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. George, better known to family and friends as Ed, was born September 1, 1940, to George Bernhard Roesch and Thelma (Gust) Roesch in Adrian, Mich. Ed graduated from Adrian High School in 1958, where he enjoyed music and played clarinet in the band. He married Candace Carol Spiegel on June 5, 1960, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Adrian. Ed, along with Candy, was a long-time member of St. John’s. While farming on Wilmoth Hwy, Ed attended Adrian College and graduated in 1966 with a degree in education. Ed loved collecting toy trains and enjoyed showing them to friends and family. He was a member of the Train Collector’s Association and favored O-Gauge Lionel.
ADRIAN, MI
TribTown.com

Madawna Kay Anderson

Madawna Kay Anderson, 44, North Vernon, died December 24, 2021. Funeral will be 2pm on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Dove-Sharp &Rudicel Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am until time of service.
TribTown.com

Jaycob David Hampton

Jaycob David Hampton 22, of Seymour, IN passed away on December 17, 2021, at Scott County Memorial Hospital in Scottsburg, IN. He was born in 1999 to Jason Hampton and the late Sara Cooper. Jaycob was a proud father and loved his daughter. On the weekends Jaycob enjoyed spending time...
SEYMOUR, IN
#Memorials#Diller High School#Lutheran Church
westbendnews.net

Joe Messmann

Joe Messmann, 70, of Antwerp, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital, Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Joe was born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana on December 1, 1951, a son of Myrtle Rekeweg (Saurer) & the late Glenn Messmann. He worked at Paragon for 34 years. Joe was a big...
ANTWERP, OH
inkfreenews.com

Jean Louise Kuhn-Hatch

Jean Louise Kuhn-Hatch, 98, North Manchester, died at 4 a.m. Dec. 25, 2021, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, where she had been a resident for nine years. She was born on Sept. 23, 1923, in Milford. Her parents were Joseph and Jeanette (Darkwood) Krauter. Jean was married in North...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
villages-news.com

Mary Susan Cornwall

Mary “Sue” Susan Cornwall, 76 of The Villages passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021. She was born November 5, 1945 in Rochester, NY to Gerald and Elizabeth “Regan” Troy. She is survived by her husband, Patrick Cornwall; her children: Collen Flood and Brian (Penny) Flood; her siblings: Bill (Eleanor) Troy, Pat (Ron) Demers, Nancy (Robb) Dehm; and 8 nieces and nephews.
THE VILLAGES, FL
postandwave.com

SARA SOUKUP

Sara Elizabeth Soukup, age 44 of Lake Geneva, WI and formerly of Wagner passed away Thursday, December 02 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, December 17 at St. Vincent Catholic Church, Springfield with Rev. Joe Forcelle officiating. Burial followed at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Wagner. The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton assisted with the service details. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
WAGNER, SD
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Norwalk Reflector

Irma Franklin

Irma Franklin, 85, of Norwalk and formerly of Huron, passed away peacefully on Christmas Day at Parkvue Memory Care in Sandusky. Born in Lima, Ohio, Irma graduated from Shawnee High School and went on to earn an associate's degree in business from BGSU. She held several bookkeeping and office positions, including at McIntyre Chevrolet and Franklin Sanitation before changing careers and earning her LPN license from Sandusky School of Practical Nursing. After many years of service, Irma retired from full-time positions at both Erie County Care Facility and Huron Health Care Center.
NORWALK, OH
Ironton Tribune

Elaine Reed

Elaine L. (Anderson) Reed, 81, of Kitts Hill, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2021 at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Elaine will be laid to rest next to her husband in Bald Knob Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, noon until time of the service at the funeral home.
IRONTON, OH
inkfreenews.com

Bradley J. Baker

Bradley J. “Bake” Baker, 67, Rochester went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. On Sept. 11, 1954, Brad was born in Fulton County. He was the treasured son of Lyman and Angelina Pafundi Baker. Left to cherish Brad’s memory are his partner Beth Stocking,...
ROCHESTER, IN
Republic

Charlotte Rowe

Charlotte Rowe’s life energy left this world on Monday, December 27, 2021. Her passion in this life was music and she left a considerable legacy of the mission throughout her life. She was born in Greensburg, Indiana in the home of her parents, John R. Moulton and Lenna Way...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN

