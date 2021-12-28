ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Convert, Download & Edit 3 In 1 - HitPaw Video Converter

By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There are a number of video & audio formats for different devices. Some formats, like MP4, are more popular and commonly used, but some are only for special devices. Given this, HitPaw has released its new product- HitPaw Video Converter. As a tool to help you convert your video and audio to the more popular formats, which allow you easily share them or play on a special device.

So what are the features about HitPaw Video Converter? Here I will take you through it that allows you to convert your files with ease.

1. Convert video and audioHitPaw Video Converter is designed to help people to convert the video and audio formats, so users can easily convert the MP4 video to MKV or M4A audio to MP3. HitPaw Video Converter supports more than 500 video formats and more than 300 audio formats. Moreover, you can choose which devices you want to play on, and the converter will automatically convert the file to the accurate file format.

2. Download video and audio from YouTubeHitPaw Video Converter also allows users download videos, audio, thumbnail, and subtitle from the streaming media. If you watch a funny video on the YouTube and want to save it to your devices, what you will do? Right now, you can use HitPaw Video Converter to download the video without losing quality from YouTube, Facebook, and Vimeo, etc.

3. Edit your videoEditing is another function of HitPaw Video Converter. Users can add the video/audio to the edit list after converting or downloading, which can make the file perfect by cutting and merging. With the hardware acceleration, it is faster than you think when you are exporting a batch of files.

Compatibility and PriceHitPaw Video Converter is now compatible with Windows including Win11 and its pricing starts from $19.95 per month, $39.95 per year to $69.95 for the lifetime. For more information checking, you can visit:

About HitPawHitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in files compressing, video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity. To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

