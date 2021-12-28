Riot Games to Pay $100 Million in Sexual Harassment Settlement

Riot Games, the video game publisher owned by China’s juggernaut Tencent, has agreed to a $100 million settlement for a sexual harassment lawsuit with the state of California.

The suit, filed by current and former Riot employees, alleged that male staffers at Riot made insulting sexual comments about their female colleagues, unfairly failed to promote them and fostered an “unwritten policy and practice of preferring men to women in the hiring, promotion, and compensation of its employees,” according to The Verge.

Riot owns League of Legends and Valorant. It will pay over $80 million to the 2,365 female Riot employees and contractors that are part of the suit and have worked for the company since 2014. The remaining $20 million will go to legal fees.

The company also agreed to better pay transparency and three years of third-party monitoring.

“This is a great day for the women of Riot Games — and for women at all video game and tech companies — who deserve a workplace that is free of harassment and discrimination,” said attorney Genie Harrison, who represented the women.

Meanwhile, Riot Games said in a statement that it hopes the settlement “properly acknowledges those who had negative experiences at Riot and demonstrates our desire to lead by example in bringing more accountability and equality to the games industry.”

Meanwhile, at video game giant Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report, the Wall Street Journal reported last month that Bobby Kotick, the company’s CEO, was aware of sexual harassment at Activision well before he acknowledged.