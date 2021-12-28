18-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot In Tampa, Police Seeking Info

TAMPA, FL. – The Tampa Police Department’s Communications Center received a call around 12:06 pm. Tuesday, reporting that someone was shot near the intersection of 52nd Street and 30th Avenue.

Investigators say that Officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the man was transported to the hospital where he died from the gunshot.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information, to please call 813-231-6130 with tips.

