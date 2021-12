Hip-hop pioneers De La Soul have struggled for years to get their music on DSPs and now that they have landed a spot on the biggest movie of the year’s soundtrack, fans are in an uproar that the trio’s catalog is still unavailable for streaming. Their song “Magic Number” from the album 3 Feet High and Rising album appears during the end credits of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Of course, fans rushed over to Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal to stream the record but were surprised to see that the only De La Soul albums available for streaming are The Grind Date and The Anonymous Nobody.

