DAMD Puts A Land Rover Defender Face On The Suzuki Every Van

 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese tuner DAMD, known for converting the Suzuki Jimny to a Defender mini-lookalike, announced a similar treatment for the Suzuki Every van. The “little D.” kit will be available from early summer 2022 and was previewed in a set of pictures alongside the “Nomad” for the Suzuki Spacia...

IN THIS ARTICLE
