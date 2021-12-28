Extension of Temporary Measure Allowing Return Travel to the United States on Expired U.S. Passport

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta today to discuss regional security issues of mutual interest, including the situations in Ethiopia and Somalia. In Ethiopia, they agreed on the urgent need for a cessation of hostilities, unhindered humanitarian access, an end to human rights abuses and violations, and a negotiated resolution to the conflict. The Secretary expressed the strong support of the United States for the mediation efforts of President Kenyatta and AU Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Olusegun Obasanjo. On Somalia, the Secretary underscored the importance of Somalia’s national and Federal Member State leaders concluding parliamentary and presidential elections immediately and free from irregularities that would jeopardize the credibility of the outcome. The Secretary noted the U.S. opposition to the attempted suspension of Prime Minister Roble, and they agreed that all parties should refrain from escalatory actions and statements.

