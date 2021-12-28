ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

ONE Entertainment Enlists NBA Legend Magic Johnson For Exclusive Launch Event For OxeFit's Smart Gym At Sold Out Lakers Game At Crypto.com Arena

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Entertainment recaps Oxefit's successful launch event for its XP1 and XS1 smart gyms - the most cutting-edge strength training platforms available today. On December 21, alongside hosts Magic Johnson, Baron Davis, Sibley Scoles of Access Hollywood, and ONE Entertainment CEO Brent Johnson, OxeFit introduced its XP1 and XS1 smart gyms to a VIP guest list at the LA Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns game.

Launch festivities started at the Crypto.com arena, where top fitness influencers demonstrated OxeFit XP1 and XS1 to VIP guests firsthand. The game time entertainment featured a "silent disco" with sounds by celebrity DJ Deon Cole ( Black-ish). Followed by a post-game "Ugly X-Mas Sweater" after-party with host and NBA Lakers' Superstar Dwight Howard with DJ Cassidy and DJ Drama providing headline sounds.

"We are poised to show the world the next evolution in fitness with the launch of the XP1, the professional level rehab and physical therapy equipment, and the XS1's personal technology. We strive to create strength training experiences that are accessible to everyone, from beginners to professional athletes, by bringing physical and mental well-being into everyday life," said OxeFit CEO, Rob Shanableh.

OxeFit is pioneering a new era of intelligent workout equipment. Their all-in-one strength training and muscular rehab devices use robotics, computer vision, and real-time analytics to intelligently customize a fitness program to users' optimal training needs.

"Our goal was to showcase OxeFit's incredible fitness technology platform alongside their extensive list of supporters from the sports and fitness communities. Athletes like Magic Johnson and Dwight Howard and the rest of the sports and entertainment community are recognizing the potential of OxeFit's platform. And together we showed the world exactly why OxeFit's XP1 and XS1 are game-changers," said Brent Johnson, CEO of ONE Entertainment.

ONE Entertainment Group is a Los Angeles-based multinational entertainment firm specializing in live event activations, global entertainment distribution, and coordinating multinational transactions.

OxeFit marks the beginning of a new era in fitness and health. Learn more about their smart gym platform and upcoming events here: https://www.oxefit.com/

Ryan Cowdrey505-333-9117 ryan@oneentertainment.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-entertainment-enlists-nba-legend-magic-johnson-for-exclusive-launch-event-for-oxefits-smart-gym-at-sold-out-lakers-game-at-cryptocom-arena-301451301.html

SOURCE ONE Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Drama
Person
Brent Johnson
Person
Baron Davis
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Dwight Howard
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Entertainment#Access Hollywood#Xp1#Vip#The La Lakers#Nba Lakers
Yardbarker

Draymond Green fires back at Karl-Anthony Towns over Westbrook criticism

Western Conference: Civil War appears to be officially upon us. Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns caused a stir this week with comments about L.A. Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. Towns said that he thinks Westbrook chases statistics and explained his reasoning why. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green did not take...
NBA
Chico Enterprise-Record

What will Warriors’ lineup look like if Draymond Green misses games?

The hits the Golden State Warriors absorbed in the throes of rampant, league-wide positive COVID-19 cases are many. On Sunday, Draymond Green reportedly entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, joining Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody. Under the current 10-day mandate, Green will be unavailable for the next four games: Tuesday at Chase against the Denver Nuggets, a rematch in Denver on Thursday, a New Year’s Day clash in Salt Lake City with the Jazz, and a Jan. 3 home game against Miami.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA
NBC Sports

Watch Ja Morant answer Booker 3 with driving game-winner for Grizzlies

Ja Morant has the best body control in the air of any player in the game today. Phoenix learned that the hard way. The Suns had fought back from 18 down to take the lead with :05 to go when the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane couldn’t fight through a pick quickly enough (Stephen Adams never considered switching) and Devin Booker got way too good a look at a 3 to give Phoenix the lead.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: JR Smith Would Like One of Those 10-Day Contracts

With over 100 players entering health and safety protocols, every NBA team has had to sign plenty of players for 10-day contracts. The NBA and NBPA recently agreed to allow teams to sign a replacement player for every positive COVID case that comes up on the teams’ roster. Moreover, teams must sign at least one replacement player for two positive cases, two players for three cases, etc.
NBA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
78K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy