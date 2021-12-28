Biden Considers Appointing Raskin as Fed Vice Chair

She would be in charge of banking supervision, and her appointment would likely please liberal Democrats.

President Joe Biden is thinking of naming Sarah Bloom Raskin as vice chair of the Federal Reserve in charge of banking supervision.

That news comes from The Wall Street Journal, which cited knowledgeable sources. Raskin, currently a professor at Duke University law school, was previously deputy Treasury Secretary in the Obama administration and before that was a Fed governor.

For two other open Fed seats, Biden is looking at Lisa Cook, a professor of economics at Michigan State University; and Philip Jefferson, an economist at Davidson College, the WSJ reports.

Cook and Jefferson would both bring diversity to the Fed, as both are Black. The central bank has had just three Black board members in its 108-year history, all whom were male.

Appointing Raskin could please liberal Democrats who are looking for someone that would be tougher on the banks than the last Fed Vice Chair of banking supervision Richard Clarida, according to The Journal. He’s leaving the central bank next month.

The Fed decided this month to speed up its tapering of bond purchases and now plans to end the bond acquisition program in March. Many economists expect the central bank to raise interest rates shortly after then. The Fed’s median forecast projects three rate hikes in 2022.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, economist/money manager Mohamed El-Erian and others have criticized the Fed for responding too slowly to the inflation ripping through the economy.

Consumer prices soared 6.8% in the 12 months through November, the biggest increase in 39 years.