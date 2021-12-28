Newport News Police searching for suspect after bank robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is searching for a suspect after someone robbed a BayPort Credit Union bank Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the BayPort Credit Union on Marshall Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. for a report of a robbery. When they arrived, they learned that an adult man entered the business, handed a note to a teller and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the man then ran away from the building on foot.

The suspect was described as a white man standing approximately 6 feet tall with gray hair. He was wearing a black hat, a gray jacket, jeans and black shoes.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you or someone you know can help police with their investigation, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.