ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The cast of ‘Harry Potter’ remember their first kisses and more during 20th anniversary special

By Rebecah Jacobs
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ewz0N_0dXfntOS00
The cast of ‘Harry Potter’ remember their first kisses and more during 20th anniversary special

Harry Potter fans already have some exciting plans for the New Year.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, invites fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson will reunite for the Max Original retrospective special, together with other esteemed cast members and filmmakers across all eight Harry Potter films.

In celebration of the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, this unique television event includes brand new cast discussions, insights from the creative team behind the magic, and comments from creator J.K. Rowling.

Throughout the nostalgic event, Daniel Radcliffe remembers some of his most embarrassing haircuts, Emma Watson calls meeting up with her Harry Potter cast mates “an unexpected joy,” and director Christopher Columbus recalls the sets for the movies as “the greatest playground in the world.”

Now 32, Radcliffe was just 11 years old when he was cast as the beloved orphaned boy with magic powers. In the reunion, the star said that he would always be happy to talk about the film--even all these years later.

“Every part of my life is connected to Potter and to Leavesden. My first kiss is connected to someone here, my first girlfriends were here. ... It all spirals out from the Potter set somewhere,” he said, according to advance excerpts released on Monday.

Daniel also recalls how much he and Rupert Grint (who played Ron Weasley) hated being told to grow their hair out for a shaggier look in later films in the series.

“We’re like, ‘No, no, no, no, no. You’re not leaving us like this? We’re supposed to be becoming teenagers and dating girls in this film,” he said. “’That‘s not what it’s going to be, is it?’ So, I think we were pretty devastated as we realized that it was.”

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Harry Potter Actor Daniel Radcliffe Admits He Has a Strange Relationship With Co-Star Robert Pattinson

For many, the highlight of the Harry Potter films is the rapport between its ensemble cast, many of whom became bonafide phenomenons amid or after their work in the films. Two of the most well-known fresh faces in that franchise are Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, and Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory before starring in franchises such as Twilight and The Batman. During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Radcliffe spoke about his dynamic with Pattinson since the Potter films have wrapped, arguing that they have a "very strange relationship."
MOVIES
imdb.com

See First Pic of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson Together for Harry Potter Reunion

School is back in session! In the first picture of the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are seated in one of Hogwart's hallowed halls where they filmed many scenes for the magical franchise. Of course, some time has passed and the trio looks much older than they did in the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Daniel has a beard, Emma's wild curls are now a trim pixy cut and Rupert has a more mature look. And though they're the only ones shown in this new image, fans will get a glimpse of the rest of the cast. We already got a sneak peek at a modern-day Robbie Coltrane...
MOVIES
E! News

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. Harry Potter star Jessie Cave is expecto-ing her fourth child. The British actress who is best known for playing Ron Weasley-crazed Gryffindor Lavender Brown in the popular film series, took to Instagram Friday, Dec. 3 to confirm that a fourth witch or wizard will be joining her family of five with partner and comedian Alfie Brown. The happy couple, who have been dating for seven years, share Donnie, 7, Margot, 4 and Abraham, 14 months, and from the looks of these images, complete with a pink flower crown for the queen she is, it's safe to say the 34-year-old mom is ecstatic about the new addition.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Christopher Columbus
Distractify

Which 'Harry Potter' Cast Member Has the Highest Net Worth Now?

A character like Ron Weasley couldn’t have been played as amazingly as anyone else other than Rupert Grint. These days, he has a reported net worth of $50 million. He’s done well with his money by choosing to invest in real estate, as Today Online notes. His pattern of wisely buying and selling homes has been incredible for both his yearly income and overall net worth.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

JK Rowling’s name practically erased from new Fantastic Beasts trailer following transphobia accusations

JK Rowling’s name has been almost completely erased from the trailer for the new Fantastic Beasts film, only appearing in minuscule lettering in the closing shot.A credit to the author, who is a writer and producer on all three films, appeared prominently in the trailers for 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.The trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, released on 14 December this year, features Rowling’s name in the small print at the very end, rather than in large lettering, as had been seen throughout the other...
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Emma Watson has a super short micro-fringe that Hermione would approve of

GUYS, unless you’ve been living under a rock, you might have heard by now that a Harry Potter reunion is coming!!!. Yes, a Harry Potter reunion that’ll see Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and the rest of the cast come together to celebrate 20 years since the first movie in the incredible franchise hit our cinema screens and I’m hyperventilating.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Film Star#Instagram
goodhousekeeping.com

Harry Potter's Tom Felton says he doesn't really get recognised

Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, has revealed that he doesn't get recognised for the iconic character when he's out and about. Speaking to in an interview taking place on Hampstead Heath, Felton dismissed the interviewer's concerns about the location being too public as "he rarely gets recognised in public these days".
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Johnny Depp’s Acting Replacement Is Out With New Film

When it comes to Johnny Depp, this past year has been a rocky road for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. The allegations that Depp abused his former wife quickly became a claim that everyone wanted to know more about. Depp continues to state that Heard’s allegations are false, and he has not been proven guilty by any court of law. The $150 million suit will not be decided on until next spring where Hollywood figures such as Elon Musk and James Franco are set to testify.
MOVIES
102.5 KISS FM

Whatever Happened to ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Harry Melling?

"Thirty-six! But last year, last year I had 37!" With a single hissy fit, Harry Melling introduced fans around the world to Dudley Dursley, Harry Potter's dreadful cousin, in the 2001 big-screen adaptation of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Over the next decade, Melling grew up on screen, terrorizing...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Potter star is “really sad” this scene didn’t make it into the Half-Blood Prince

The Harry Potter movies are some of the best films based on books to hit the big screen, but they aren’t perfect. Evanna Lynch, who plays the character Luna Lovegood in the fantasy movies, has shared which scene from JK Rowling’s bestselling books she is “sad” never made it into the final cut of the sixth film in the franchise – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

I Don't Know What Magic Harry Potter's Tom Felton Worked To Meet Prince William And Kate, But The Pic Is Great

Tom Felton’s Instagram account has become one of the best places for celebrity sightings these days. When he’s not sharing fun reunion moments with his Harry Potter castmates, he’s giving us a glimpse of the other high-profile people he’s rubbed elbows with. Most recently, that’s included none other than members of the British Royal Family – more specifically William and Kate, who he joined up with for a good cause.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Emma Watson Looks Chic in Turtleneck Dress With Pointy Pumps for ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion

The trailer for the hotly-anticipated upcoming the “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” special released today, giving fans a glimpse of what the stars wore for the reunion. In new promo photos, Emma Watson can be seen wearing a creamy white mock turtleneck dress with long sleeves and a knee-length hem featuring black floral detailing. For shoes, she opted for a timeless pair of sleek black pumps with a high heel and pointed toe silhouette. The 31-year-old English actress, who starred as Hermione Grainger in the beloved “Harry Potter” films, also showed off some statement-making jewelry for the special occasion,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes explains why he accepted the role of Lord Voldemort in reunion trailer

The trailer for the Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion has been released – and it teases some special treats for fans.Cast and crew of the franchise have assembled for a one-off episode that will air on New Year’s Day 2022.The trailer reveals that a large number of the high-profile supporting cast members, including Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes and Gary Oldman, have returned to reminisce on the film series.Hinting at the reveal of previously unknown details, the trailer reveals one nugget of information shared by Fiennes, who played the villainous Lord Voldemort.Fiennes first appeared in 2005’s sequel Harry Potter and...
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy