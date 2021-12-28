ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the new Marvel movies and shows coming to Disney Plus in 2022

By Jacob Siegal
 1 day ago
Due to a number of factors, 2021 turned out to be the busiest year in the history of the MCU . In total, Marvel Studios released four movies and five new shows on Disney Plus. 2022 won’t be quite as jam-packed with Marvel content, but there are still plenty of new releases coming next year . Below, we’ll round up all of the new movies and shows Marvel plans to release in 2022. We’ll also do our best to estimate when the movies will hit Disney Plus so that you can watch them at home.

New Marvel movies coming out in 2022

Eternals | January 22, 2022

The first Marvel movie coming to Disney Plus in 2022 hit theaters back in November. The Eternals are ancient aliens who have been on Earth for thousands of years. But when the Deviants return, they are forced into action. You can stream Eternals on Disney Plus starting on January 12th, 2022.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness | July 2022

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been the highlight of Phase 4 so far, but Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has a chance to top it. As we saw in the teaser trailer tacked on to the end of No Way Home , the spell Strange cast to help Peter had far-reaching consequences across the multiverse.

In fact, the situation is so urgent that the ex-Sorcerer Supreme needs Wanda Maximoff’s help. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to theaters on May 6th, which means we can likely expect it on Disney Plus in late summer. July seems like a likely landing spot.

Thor: Love and Thunder | September 2022

As with every other Marvel movie in 2022, the fourth Thor movie was delayed by a few months from the original release date. We will not see the godly Avenger again until July, which means that Disney Plus subscribers will likely have to wait until the fall to stream Thor: Love and Thunder . We don’t know much about this sequel, but we do know Taika Waititi is returning to direct, Natalie Portman should have a prominent role, and Christian Bale will play the villain, Gorr the God Butcher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g4vj0_0dXfnRsE00
Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to release on July 8th, 2022. Image source: Marvel

New Marvel shows coming out in 2022

Ms. Marvel | Summer 2022

Ms. Marvel was initially set to come to Disney Plus in late 2021, but is now slated for summer 2022. Not only is Kamala Khan one of the most exciting new characters in Marvel comics, but her show will help to set up the upcoming movie, The Marvels , which will see her and Captain Marvel team-up.

Moon Knight | 2022

If you want to see Oscar Isaac trek across the world, beating up bad guys while struggling to contain his multiple personalities, Moon Knight is for you. It’s coming to Disney Plus in 2022, and considering how much footage Marvel was willing to show off at Disney Plus Day, it could streaming relatively soon. There are even rumors that Moon Knight could debut as soon as February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Fp8A_0dXfnRsE00
Moon Knight is coming to Disney Plus in 2022. Image source: Marvel Studios

She-Hulk | 2022

Tatiana Maslany ( Orphan Black ) stars as the titular She-Hulk in this upcoming Disney Plus series. As with Moon Knight , Disney hasn’t shared a date for She-Hulk other than 2022. That said, we know that the show has already finished filming. With the new year right around the corner, we are hoping to hear more about the MCU in 2022 from Kevin Feige and co. in the weeks ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zet4J_0dXfnRsE00
She-Hulk is coming to Disney Plus in 2022. Image source: Marvel Studios

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special | Holiday 2022

James Gunn not only got his movie back, but he’s also going to get to bring the Guardians to Disney Plus. Once again, we don’t have a release date, but the name clearly suggests that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will start streaming on Disney Plus this holiday season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqCCQ_0dXfnRsE00
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special comes to Disney Plus in 2022. Image source: Disney

I Am Groot | 2022

Earlier this month, Disney Plus shared a sizzle reel for its biggest releases coming in 2022 . A surprising addition to that list was I Am Groot , which is a series of shorts starring our favorite talking tree. Again, we don’t have a release date, but apparently, it’s coming sometime next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44HtvF_0dXfnRsE00
I Am Groot is coming to Disney Plus in 2022. Image source: Disney

The post All the new Marvel movies and shows coming to Disney Plus in 2022 appeared first on BGR .

cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Actress Reveals Why She Passed on Returning to the MCU

Marvel fans may be getting lucky with some of their favorite characters from Netflix’s Defenders series returning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Charlie Cox is rumored to reprise his role as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021), and Vincent D’Onofrio may pop up in Hawkeye on Disney+ as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

X-Men: First Class’ Director Offers 3 Choices For Wolverine Actors To Replace Hugh Jackman, And They’re Solid

It’s been more than a decade since the X-Men franchise got a restart with X-Men: First Class. While the cast was filled with some of Hollywood’s current A-listers, there was a callback to the original trilogy with a surprise cameo from Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. His cameo linked the reboot to the 2000s films. Since then, Jackman has retracted his claws and moved on. With the X-Men now part of the MCU, fan castings, including Wolverine, have been popping up all over the internet. One more voice has been added to the chorus – X-Men: First Class director Matthew Vaughn. He offered his top three choices to replace the Reminiscence star.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘How I Met Your Mother’ Star Officially Joins the MCU

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in full swing, with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) coming this month. The future of Disney+ is bright with countless Marvel series coming to the platform next year, and a fan-favorite character is making their MCU return in Secret Invasion. Streaming series...
TV & VIDEOS
