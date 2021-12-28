ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Cruise surprises TBDBITL after Top Gun show

By Cynthia Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xQlol_0dXfnP6m00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Buckeyes in the Ohio State University Marching Band received kudos from Top Gun actor Tom Cruise after they paid tribute to the movie in a half-time show.

The band director announced that a fan had sent an interesting message while they were on break. It was Tom Cruise, saying:

“The Top Gun tribute was fantastic. What a phenomenal performance. Thank you so much. I’d love for you all to be my guests for a special screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Columbus this spring, and best of luck to the Ohio State University in the Rose Bowl. Sincerely, Tom Cruise.”

OSU’s Marching Band posted the video and Tom’s message on social media saying: “Our band got a huge surprise this morning from Tom Cruise! Thanks for the shirts and movie screening, Tom, and we’re so thrilled you enjoyed our Top Gun halftime show!”

Where you can dispose of your holiday trees in Columbus

Cruise sent the band members t-shirts, as well.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio National Guard begins COVID-19 aid at Mount Carmel East Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – COVID-19 hospitalization numbers statewide are approaching record highs, continuing to put a strain on hospital workers. However, support is on the way for some central Ohio hospitals. Members of the Ohio National Guard are already helping in some of the state’s hospitals, and starting Wednesday, dozens of members will begin working […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

16-year-old girl dead in shooting near Canal Winchester

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting in which a 16-year-old girl was killed on Piper Bend Dr. near Canal Winchester in far Southeast Columbus. The shooting is reported to have taken place around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police confirmed a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed in the incident. This is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in shooting near Merion Village

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in the Merion Village area of Columbus Tuesday afternoon. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at 5:02 p.m. in the 400 block of East Markison Avenue. Police found 38-year-old Darold Reese in the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Reese was taken […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fight leads to shooting in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is hospitalized after Columbus police said a verbal argument led to a shooting Monday afternoon in South Linden. The shooting was reported at approximately 5:43 p.m. on the 1200 block of East Hudson Street. According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find a 24-year-old man suffering from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

