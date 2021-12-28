ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, WV

WV officials still investigating arson that killed Guard firefighter a year ago

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
 23 hours ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – One year has passed since the death of a West Virginia National Guard firefighter died in an arson fire , and State Fire Marshal’s Office is still looking for leads from the public as to who is responsible for the deadly fire.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 27, 2020, Firefighter/Staff Sgt. Logan Young responded with his crew of WVNG firefighters to two fires near the Berkeley and Jefferson County line. At approximately 2:41 a.m., the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office was notified of the fires and told that a barn in the Berkeley County fire had collapsed, trapping multiple firefighters.

The late Senior Airman Logan Young, 30

Upon arrival, the WVSFMO investigators learned that Sgt. Young had succumbed to the injuries he received when struck by a falling beam.

Fire reported at apartment complex in Elkins

The fires were declared incendiary and the fire at 3801 Charles Town Road, Kearneysville remains open and under investigation.

The WVSFMO is offering a reward of up to $23,000.00 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals involved in the setting of this fire. The reward was originally increased by an anonymous donor a year ago.

Contact the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office at (304) 558-2191 or the West Virginia Arson Hotline at (800) 233-3473 with any information.

