Nuggets to keep Davon Reed beyond 10-day contract

By HoopsHype
 23 hours ago
The Nuggets intend to keep Davon Reed on their roster via another 10-day exception or by another roster maneuver, two league sources told The Denver Post on Tuesday. Multiple avenues are being explored, sources said.

Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Malone on Davon Reed: “Hopefully there’s a way we keep Davon in a Nuggets uniform for a while moving forward.” – 8:38 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Malone said he shares his “thoughts and wishes” with Tim Connelly when asked about how involved he gets in player decisions like Davon Reed. – 8:37 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Don’t let Davon Reed get away. Sign him for the rest of this year and next season too. He’ll be a reserve guard that the Nuggets can turn to when they need minutes.

From last night’s Postgame Lounge: pic.twitter.com/1QOZNmouv56:09 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

I wrote about Davon Reed, who’s currently filling a role long held by Torrey Craig and P.J. Dozier in the Nuggets rotation.

Rather than let Davon Reed talk to other teams when his 10-day contract ends, the Nuggets should find him a full-time roster spot. denverstiffs.com/2021/12/27/228…9:04 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll is up!

My thoughts on the Nuggets 103-100 win over the Clippers, including:

-Jokić dominance but also efficiency concerns

-Rivers steps up in starting unit

-Bench hits huge first half threes

-Davon Reed earning his 10-day denverstiffs.com/2021/12/27/228…2:21 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Reporting 101: Ask about the guy who had 26 points, 22 rebounds, 8 assists, two steals and two blocks.

Malone took Qs from myself & others a/b resiliency, Davon Reed, if the win was his best Xmas gift, Austin starting, Campazzo & the 4th Q defense. Joker? Never heard of him. – 12:51 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic on Davon Reed: “He’s a warrior.”

Said he doesn’t make any excuses.

Jokic knows it’s not his decision re. Davon’s 10-day but joked if anyone’s good they can join the #Nuggets. – 12:29 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets are now 4-0 in games that Davon Reed plays 15+ minutes and 12-16 in all other games.

Get this man a shiel–full-time contract. – 12:02 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Davon Reed said it’s been “transformative for my career” to have Michael Malone instill confidence in him and tell him he belongs. – 11:54 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Davon Reed takes home the DPOG chain once again. – 11:50 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ty Lue says the minutes that hurt them were when Jokic was off the floor in the first half, where the Clippers were outscored by 17 points in those 7 minutes.

Lue praising Rivers and Davon Reed repeatedly – 11:40 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

We are in the Winner’s Lounge. Finally. Exhale and come join us.

✅ Jokic sets a new Nuggets record

✅ Davon Reed shines

✅ Austin Rivers hits some big shots

youtube.com/watch?v=dXWqGN…11:32 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Winner’s Lounge with @Adam Mares, @BrendanVogt, @Duvalier Johnson and me.

– Jokic’s B2B 20-20 games

– Big shot Austin Rivers

– Davon Reed steps up

youtube.com/watch?v=dXWqGN…11:31 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Should be an easy call: Waive Bol Bol (or trade him for what you can) and sign Davon Reed to his spot. Reed’s legitimately good, plays both ends of the floor and fits the Jokic Ball scheme. He’s going to get scooped up by another team if Denver let’s him get back to the G League. – 11:25 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Final rotations for the Nuggets as they beat the Clippers 103-100.

-Jokić with 26-22-8-2-3 which doesn’t suck

-Davon Reed with 15 points on 8 shots off the bench, plays the entire 4th, gets game-saving stop

-Idk everything else feels super meh pic.twitter.com/bPb6qumTSR11:24 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

The Nuggets really need to give Davon Reed a roster spot before another team does. – 11:24 PM

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

A great defensive stop…and a great game by Davon Reed. Fitting he was the guy to seal the deal, given his effort to help the #Nuggets get to that point all game long – 11:23 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Davon Reed’s jumper with 5:13 left in the fourth gives Denver its first bench points of the 2nd half. – 11:02 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Not a good quarter for Jok. Needs to be willing to cede touches and shots to Davon Reed at this point. – 10:39 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

If my math is right, think Davon Reed’s second 10-day expires on the 28th … meaning #Nuggets would have him for Tuesday’s game at Golden State. – 10:24 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Davon Reed led the Nuggets in the first half with 13 points, and now the regression is hitting for the first units.

Jokic up to 17/10/6, and Nuggets have largest lead of the game, up 71-57 with 9:14 left in third quarter. – 10:23 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Denver 64, Clippers 55 | Half | LAC is shooting 54.8% overall but got outscored 32-25 in the second quarter. Boston Jr.: 15 points, 5-8 shooting; Bled: 7 points, 6 assists; Mann: 4 points, 5 assists.

Davon Reed – on his second 10-day hardship exemption – leads Denver with 13. – 10:05 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Give the ball to Davon Reed and get out of the way good lord – 9:51 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers second unit really struggled defensively, following up the 11-2 run to end 1st quarter by giving up a 9-1 run here in second quarter. All five Nuggets reserves have a bucket, led by Davon Reed (8 points, 3/3 FGs, 2/2 3s).

Nuggets lead 44-35 with 7:55 left in first half. – 9:45 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

I really like Davon Reed. Hope he sticks with the Nuggets. – 9:44 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Folks, the Nuggets need to sign Davon Reed to an actual contract so badly. – 9:44 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Interesting. Zeke Nnaji gets pulled from the rotation in favor of Davon Reed. – 9:27 PM

Shams Charania: The Denver Nuggets are re-signing forward Davon Reed via hardship exemption, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Reed played six games (two starts) in his first stint with the Nuggets this season. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 18, 2021

Michael Singer: #Nuggets are expecting Austin Rivers back tomorrow from health & safety protocol, I’m told. In addition, today also marks last day of Davon Reed’s 10-day, so he’s likely headed back to Grand Rapids. With Rivers coming back, team isn’t expecting any more hardship exceptions. -via Twitter @msinger / December 13, 2021

The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Davon Reed to a 10-day contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today. Reed, 6-5, 208, has appeared in seven games (all starts) this season with the Nuggets G-League affiliate Grand Rapids Gold, averaging 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.14 steals while shooting 42.9% from three in 35.8 minutes per game. He also played for the Nuggets in both this year’s preseason and Vegas Summer League entries. -via NBA.com / December 4, 2021

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins clears health and safety protocol, not listed on injury report vs. Nuggets

After a stretch of games with multiple players sidelined in the league’s health and safety protocol, the Golden State Warriors are getting much-needed reinforcements. On Monday, Andrew Wiggins was cleared from the NBA’s health and safety protocol. The 26-year-old forward is not listed on Golden State’s injury report for Tuesday’s contest against the Denver Nuggets.
NBA
thednvr.com

Winner’s Lounge: Nikola Jokic’s offense, Davon Reed’s defense lift Nuggets over Clippers

The Winner’s Lounge returns! Nikola Jokic gets back-to-back 20-20 games and Davon Reed shuts down Brandon Boston on the game’s final possession to seal a Nuggets’ win. Adam Mares, Harrison Wind and Dev Johnson break it all down from the Lounge and Brendan Vogt joins to recap the Nuggets’ postgame pressers. Also, Austin Rivers comes up clutch, Will Barton gives the Nuggets 17 much-needed points, and should Denver ink Reed to a regular contract to keep him in a Nuggets uniform?
NBA
Gazette

Davon Reed delivers early offense, late defense in Denver Nuggets' win over Los Angeles Clippers

Davon Reed sat down in his defensive stance and sealed a 103-100 win for the Denver Nuggets over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. Reed, playing on his second 10-day contract of the season, picked up Brandon Boston Jr. out of a Clippers timeout with 12.7 seconds left. Boston had 18 points to his name after making two of his first four 3-pointers when he caught the in-bounds pass. The Clippers rookie had Reed one-on-one at the top of the key when he drove to his left with five seconds remaining. Boston stepped back to the 3-point line a second later, and Reed was right there to poke the ball away, forcing Boston to scramble and rush the game-tying shot, which wasn’t close.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

It’s time to make it official with Davon Reed

“He looks like he belongs,” said Michael Malone postgame. “I’ve said it since Summer League: Davon Reed is an NBA player.”. That was last night after the Denver Nuggets 103-100 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. With both teams utilizing heavily injured rosters last night, the closing lineups were far from the vision both teams had heading into the season. For the Nuggets, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and P.J. Dozier were out among others. For the Clippers, it was Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Reggie Jackson, and Marcus Morris to headline the absences.
NBA
The Denver Gazette

Nuggets coach Michael Malone acknowledges his desire to keep Davon Reed in Denver

Nuggets coach Michael Malone made his thoughts and wishes regarding Davon Reed’s contract situation publicly known Tuesday before his team took on the Golden State Warriors. After making the game-sealing defensive stop Sunday against the Clippers, Reed was scheduled to have his 10-day contract, his second of the season, expire after Tuesday’s game. Malone said he would like to keep the 26-year-old wing around for longer during his pregame press conference Tuesday. Reed impressed during Summer League and training camp before being promoted from the Grand Rapids Gold, Denver’s G League affiliate, for the first time earlier this month when the Nuggets were without a handful of players due to injury and COVID-19 protocols.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Davon Reed contributes 15 points off the bench in victory

Davon Reed scored 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3PT), grabbed two rebounds and added one assist in 26 minutes off the bench in Denver's 103-100 win over the Clippers on Sunday. Reed was brought in on a 10-day contract to help the Nuggets fill out their roster due to COVID-19 issues and has averaged 15.6 minutes per game. However, he has not shown much fantasy value and can be left on waivers even if he does sign for the rest of the season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ty Lue#The Denver Post#Twitter#Clippers#Qs#Campazzo The
Yardbarker

Draymond Green fires back at Karl-Anthony Towns over Westbrook criticism

Western Conference: Civil War appears to be officially upon us. Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns caused a stir this week with comments about L.A. Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. Towns said that he thinks Westbrook chases statistics and explained his reasoning why. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green did not take...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers won't re-sign Isaiah Thomas

The Isaiah Thomas comeback tour sounds like it's hit a bump in the road. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Sunday that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be bringing back the diminutive point guard for a second 10-day contract, though he added that several teams are expected to express interest in the former Boston Celtics All-Star.
NBA
Chico Enterprise-Record

What will Warriors’ lineup look like if Draymond Green misses games?

The hits the Golden State Warriors absorbed in the throes of rampant, league-wide positive COVID-19 cases are many. On Sunday, Draymond Green reportedly entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, joining Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody. Under the current 10-day mandate, Green will be unavailable for the next four games: Tuesday at Chase against the Denver Nuggets, a rematch in Denver on Thursday, a New Year’s Day clash in Salt Lake City with the Jazz, and a Jan. 3 home game against Miami.
NBA
