Rep. Malliotakis urges Biden to focus on COVID therapeutics

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
Critics on both ends of the political spectrum went full blast on President Biden's claim Monday that states are responsible for solving the coronavirus crisis, pointing out Biden's long history of claiming he would bring the country out of the pandemic. They also noted Biden's federal government has moved to...
Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Monday urging him to use his executive authority to recognize Jan. 6, the day an insurrectionist mob attacked the U.S. Capitol, as a “National Day of Healing.”. In the letter, the New York Democrat pointed out that...
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) called on President Biden Sunday to "use executive action" to deliver his signature climate and social policy legislation that's stalling in the Senate, after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) rejected the plan. What they're saying: "Taking executive action will also make clear to those who hinder Build...
Will Cain slammed President Biden for failing to deliver on a key campaign promise to "shut down" COVID-19 on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday. Fauci's defenders insist listening to him is about saving lives and we should ‘follow the science.’ If you hear someone say that run, they're not interested in science and they are certainly not interested in your life.
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden told a group of state governors in a virtual meeting on Monday that the White House is prepared to do more to help them manage rising COVID-19 cases nationwide that are being fueled by the Omicron variant. Biden's comments came as part of...
(Reuters) -U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal, a leading liberal House Democrat, has asked President Joe Biden to continue focusing on his social spending legislation and urged him to use executive action despite Senator Joe Manchin's public rejection of the plan. In an opinion piece in the Washington Post on Sunday, Jayapal,...
President Joe Biden pledged to aid governors struggling with the omicron variant of Covid-19, but acknowledged the states will need to take the lead in controlling the pandemic. Speaking just before a meeting Monday with some of the nation's governors, Biden said: "There is no federal solution. This gets solved...
President Joe Biden yelled at one reporter in a COVID-19 brief that went south after questions over the Build Back Better shifted him to old man mode when he became alleged testy and cranky. The bill's failure has rankled the POTUS and made Manchin a pariah in the eyes of...
"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany ripped President Biden on Thursday for his failure to anticipate the COVID-19 omicron variant's rapid spread, saying it reveals fatal mistakes made by the administration. "Here we are — two years down the road and you have the President of the United States, this guy in...
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday following separate incidents in which they were had close contact with aides who later tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House said.
President Biden's administration is seeking to control the population and instill fear of an unending pandemic, said Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, Wednesday on "Hannity." Jackson, the White House physician for former Presidents Obama and Trump, told Fox News that the omicron variant of the coronavirus is highly transmissible, but that the edicts big government is executing aren't solutions.
A measure that White House press secretary Jen Psaki seemed to scoff at just two weeks ago will soon be a reality. Starting in January, the federal government will begin mailing out 500 million rapid at-home Covid-19 test kits for free. The demand for Covid tests has outweighed the supply...
