Georgia State

Georgia Judge Grants Stay of Federal-Contractor Vaccine Mandate Injunction, Pending 11th Circuit Appeal

By Cedra Mayfield
Law.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal Georgia judge grants U.S. government's stay of state governments' preliminary injunction blocking federal contractor vaccine mandate. Federal government sought stay pending appeal of preliminary injunction to U.S. Court of Appeals for...

www.law.com

