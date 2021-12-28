Georgia Judge Grants Stay of Federal-Contractor Vaccine Mandate Injunction, Pending 11th Circuit Appeal

When the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit reinstated the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for private employers on Saturday, two members of the three-judge panel were clearly unimpressed by the legal arguments against that policy. But dissenting Judge Joan Larsen thought the businesses and employees challenging the mandate were likely to prevail in arguing that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) had failed to meet the statutory requirements for its "emergency temporary standard" (ETS). Larsen's argument with Judge Jane Stranch, who wrote the majority opinion, and Judge Julia Gibbons, who joined it, hinges largely on the question of how carefully OSHA must tailor its responses to the workplace dangers it perceives.

