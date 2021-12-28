ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 07 GM Mode (Ep. 5) | Fightful Gaming

By Jeremy Lambert
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Joel Pearl continues to do his best...

WWE

Corporal Kirchner passes away

We are saddened to learn that Michael Penzel, better known as Corporal Kirchner and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away yesterday at the age of 64. Our sincerest thoughts are with his family, friends and those affected by his passing. After serving as a paratrooper in the...
WWE
PWMania

Report On Omos Being Sent Home From RAW

Omos was reportedly sent home from Monday’s WWE RAW taping in Detroit. WWE had Omos vs. AJ Styles announced for RAW in the first big singles match between the former tag team partners. However, Styles ended up defeating Apollo Crews after an angle with Crews and Commander Azeez, and...
WWE
The Independent

Tyron Woodley’s coach responds to fix claims in Jake Paul fight

Tyron Woodley’s coach Din Thomas has laughed off rumours his fighter’s bout against Jake Paul was a fix.Woodley was knocked out in the sixth round by Paul in December, his second defeat to the YouTuber-turned-boxer. The former UFC champion dropped his left hand which left him open to be dropped by Paul. The mistake is being pointed to by fans as evidence the fight was rigged.But Thomas has hit back, saying on Sirius XM: “That whole theory, it makes me laugh. Because being in his camp, I know how serious it was. It was serious like Tyron really wanted...
UFC
Fightful

Markus Crane Passes Away

Markus Crane has passed away at the age of 33. Freelance Wrestling first reported the news on Twitter. Crane competed for various Independent promotions over the years including GCW, Freelance, NPU, and more. He was known for competing in deathmatches. He last wrestled at GCW Planet Death in April and has shared the ring with the likes of Zicky Dice, Jimmy Lloyd, Nick Gage, and more. He's also competed in three Nick Gage Invitational tournaments.
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Reportedly Done With The Company

WWE has seen a lot of departures this year due to contract expirations, releases and more, and now it looks like another familiar name has parted ways with the company. PWInsider reports that Jimmy Wang Yang is already done with WWE following his short tryout as a producer. Yang started his producer tryout back in October and after several weeks he has decided that the position is not for him.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE Raw live results: Final Raw of 2021

The Big Takeaway -- Much of Raw felt pretty normal but a large chuck was very obviously affected by a large number of absences. Eric Bischoff appeared as the officiant in the Miz and Maryse wedding vow renewal ceremony. Edge interrupted and doused Miz and Maryse in a “blood” bath.
WWE
The Independent

Conor McGregor training partner drops hint over next UFC fight after comeback from injury

Conor McGregor is set to fight Charles Oliveira next for the UFC lightweight title in his return from injury, according to training partner Peter Queally.McGregor won the lightweight title back in 2016 but dropped the belt ahead of his mega fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr a year later.The Irishman appears to be behind Islam Makhachev and Justin Gaethje in the queue to fight for the title next against the Brazilian, who submitted Dustin Poirier earlier this month.But Queally, who insists there are holes in Oliveira’s striking game that The Notorious can expose with his power, believes his teammate is...
UFC
PWMania

Sammy Guevara Comments On Losing AEW TNT Title

AEW star Sammy Guevara took to Twitter to comment about losing the TNT Title on Saturday’s Rampage: Holiday Bash episode. He lost to Cody Rhodes, who became a three-time AEW TNT Champion, in the main event. Guevara tweeted the following:. “What a beautiful life, 11 years of Blood, Sweat...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Says The Hardy Boyz Intend To End Their Careers As A Tag Team

In an appearance on The Drive with Josh Graham, AEW star Matt Hardy was asked about his current role in working with younger talent in AEW. Matt Hardy credits the humble upbringing he and his brother, Jeff Hardy, received from their parents in giving him the right mindset to keep grounded and want to be a positive influence for the next generation of wrestlers.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Self-proclaimed “best bareknuckle boxer in the world” gets a rude awakening from Joe Riggs (Video)

A self-proclaimed “best bareknuckle boxer in the world” received a rude awakening from BKFC standout Joe Riggs. The incident happened earlier this month after the individual continued to come into Riggs’ gym day after day talking crap. ‘Diesel’ finally decided he had heard enough on December 8th and invited the outspoken man to step into the ring.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (12/27)

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan with the go-home build for the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. RAW will be headlined by AJ Styles vs. Omos, The Miz and Maryse renewing their wedding vows, and more. WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Another WWE Name Officially Leaving Company

It isn’t for everyone. There are a lot of roles in WWE and some of them are not the kind that take place in front of the camera. In addition to all of the wrestlers, there are some people, often forme wrestlers themselves, whose job is to help the talent get ready for the show. Now though, one of these ex-wrestlers seems to be on his way out of the company again.
WWE
Fightful

Carmella Agrees To Give Nikki A.S.H. And Rhea Ripley A WWE Women's Tag Title Match

BAM! ZAP! KA-POW! Super Brutality gets one more shot. Carmella and Zelina Vega captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from the tandem of Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H, sending the former Tag Team Champions into a bout of uncertainty. Specifically, the current Tag Champions have continued to insist that Nikki is the weak link of the tag team.
WWE
