WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 07 GM Mode (Ep. 5) | Fightful Gaming

We are saddened to learn that Michael Penzel, better known as Corporal Kirchner and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away yesterday at the age of 64. Our sincerest thoughts are with his family, friends and those affected by his passing. After serving as a paratrooper in the...
Omos was reportedly sent home from Monday’s WWE RAW taping in Detroit. WWE had Omos vs. AJ Styles announced for RAW in the first big singles match between the former tag team partners. However, Styles ended up defeating Apollo Crews after an angle with Crews and Commander Azeez, and...
Social media influencer Jake Paul dropped a bomb in his rematch against former UFC welterweight Tyron Woodley — and I’m not talking about the one-hitter quitter that ended their cruiserweight headliner earlier this month at Amalie Arena in Tampa. Early estimates have their pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza finishing behind...
Tyron Woodley’s coach Din Thomas has laughed off rumours his fighter’s bout against Jake Paul was a fix.Woodley was knocked out in the sixth round by Paul in December, his second defeat to the YouTuber-turned-boxer. The former UFC champion dropped his left hand which left him open to be dropped by Paul. The mistake is being pointed to by fans as evidence the fight was rigged.But Thomas has hit back, saying on Sirius XM: “That whole theory, it makes me laugh. Because being in his camp, I know how serious it was. It was serious like Tyron really wanted...
Markus Crane has passed away at the age of 33. Freelance Wrestling first reported the news on Twitter. Crane competed for various Independent promotions over the years including GCW, Freelance, NPU, and more. He was known for competing in deathmatches. He last wrestled at GCW Planet Death in April and has shared the ring with the likes of Zicky Dice, Jimmy Lloyd, Nick Gage, and more. He's also competed in three Nick Gage Invitational tournaments.
WWE has seen a lot of departures this year due to contract expirations, releases and more, and now it looks like another familiar name has parted ways with the company. PWInsider reports that Jimmy Wang Yang is already done with WWE following his short tryout as a producer. Yang started his producer tryout back in October and after several weeks he has decided that the position is not for him.
Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman believes Tyron Woodley’s legacy is tarnished following his nasty knockout loss to Jake Paul. Woodley (0-2) and Paul (5-0) collided for a second time two weekend’s ago in Tampa, this after their first contest ended in a controversial split decision win for Jake.
The Big Takeaway -- Much of Raw felt pretty normal but a large chuck was very obviously affected by a large number of absences. Eric Bischoff appeared as the officiant in the Miz and Maryse wedding vow renewal ceremony. Edge interrupted and doused Miz and Maryse in a “blood” bath.
Conor McGregor is set to fight Charles Oliveira next for the UFC lightweight title in his return from injury, according to training partner Peter Queally.McGregor won the lightweight title back in 2016 but dropped the belt ahead of his mega fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr a year later.The Irishman appears to be behind Islam Makhachev and Justin Gaethje in the queue to fight for the title next against the Brazilian, who submitted Dustin Poirier earlier this month.But Queally, who insists there are holes in Oliveira’s striking game that The Notorious can expose with his power, believes his teammate is...
AEW star Sammy Guevara took to Twitter to comment about losing the TNT Title on Saturday’s Rampage: Holiday Bash episode. He lost to Cody Rhodes, who became a three-time AEW TNT Champion, in the main event. Guevara tweeted the following:. “What a beautiful life, 11 years of Blood, Sweat...
In an appearance on The Drive with Josh Graham, AEW star Matt Hardy was asked about his current role in working with younger talent in AEW. Matt Hardy credits the humble upbringing he and his brother, Jeff Hardy, received from their parents in giving him the right mindset to keep grounded and want to be a positive influence for the next generation of wrestlers.
A self-proclaimed “best bareknuckle boxer in the world” received a rude awakening from BKFC standout Joe Riggs. The incident happened earlier this month after the individual continued to come into Riggs’ gym day after day talking crap. ‘Diesel’ finally decided he had heard enough on December 8th and invited the outspoken man to step into the ring.
Jake Paul will not be returning to the ring anytime soon after his devastating knockout of Tyron Woodley last week, it's been reported. The 25-year-old has been incredibly active in between the ropes in recent times, fighting four times in 13 months. His first two bouts in this period didn't...
Jake Paul improved to 4-0 as a professional boxer after icing Tyron Woodley in their rematch on Dec. 18, 2021 (see it here). Afterward, “The Problem Child” hit the campaign trail, calling out several Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters, chief among them Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. But,...
Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan with the go-home build for the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. RAW will be headlined by AJ Styles vs. Omos, The Miz and Maryse renewing their wedding vows, and more. WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:
It isn’t for everyone. There are a lot of roles in WWE and some of them are not the kind that take place in front of the camera. In addition to all of the wrestlers, there are some people, often forme wrestlers themselves, whose job is to help the talent get ready for the show. Now though, one of these ex-wrestlers seems to be on his way out of the company again.
Matt Hardy recently appeared as a guest on The Drive with Josh Graham for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling legend spoke about how he and his brother, Jeff Hardy, plan to end their active in-ring wrestling careers as The Hardy Boyz tag-team.
BAM! ZAP! KA-POW! Super Brutality gets one more shot. Carmella and Zelina Vega captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from the tandem of Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H, sending the former Tag Team Champions into a bout of uncertainty. Specifically, the current Tag Champions have continued to insist that Nikki is the weak link of the tag team.
Comments / 0