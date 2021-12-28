ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capital Region 2021 COVID-19 year in review

By Sarah Darmanjian
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 23 hours ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – It’s been another COVID-19-filled year, with public health and government officials focused on cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and vaccinations. To put this past year into perspective, NEWS10 wanted to look at COVID data from the beginning of the year and what those numbers look like as we fast approach 2022.

NYSDOH warns more kids being hospitalized with COVID

Eleven Capital Region counties began with a total of 36,044 positive cases on Jan. 1. The total grew more than four times to 162,443 as of Dec. 28. Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady Counties had 77% (27,595) of the total positive cases in January, which fell slightly to 69% (111,657) in December.

Despite that, Fulton, Warren, and Washington Counties saw cases rise well over what the Capital Region saw as a whole. Washington County’s cases went up nearly 10 times over. Warren County’s cases went up nearly eight times, and Fulton County’s nearly seven times.

What New Yorkers can do if they lose their COVID vaccination card

COVID deaths weren’t up that much compared to cases; the total rose nearly three times in eight counties. Saratoga County was the exception, though – deaths rose little more than eight times over. from 31 on Jan. 1 to 260 on Dec. 28.

Recovery data has not been available for all 11 counties in the region. Eight counties post the number of recoveries regularly with case information. At the beginning of the year, 24,955 residents in those eight counties had recovered. At the end of the year, 162,443 have recovered.

Tracking COVID cases by county

How New York reports vaccination data has evolved over the year. Because only a two-dose vaccine was available in February, the state reported people who had gotten one dose and people who had gotten both doses. To fast forward, the state now reports the number of people who have gotten one dose and the number of people fully vaccinated.

On Feb. 18, there were 79,622 fully vaccinated residents in 11 Capital Region counties. As of Dec. 28, there were 859,304 fully vaccinated residents in those counties. Statewide, 1.9 million New Yorkers were fully vaccinated on March 9. On Dec. 28, there were 13.8 million.

Check out the Capital Region data used for this story below:

Cases

County January 1 December 28
Albany 11,784 39,560
Columbia 1,667 7,170
Fulton 1,317 8,858
Greene 1,335 6,081
Montgomery 1,516 8,145
Rensselaer 4,558 21,836
Saratoga 5,603 29,297
Schenectady 5,650 20,964
Schoharie 572 3,306
Warren 1,187 8,967
Washington 855 8,259
Total 36,044 162,443
Source: NYSDOH

Deaths

County January 1 December 28
Albany 226 469
Columbia 49 113
Greene 28 92
Rensselaer 89 229
Saratoga 31 260
Schenectady 80 207
Warren 39 105
Washington 15 70
Total 557 1,545
Source: NYSDOH

Recoveries

County January 1 December 28
Albany 10,054 38,532
Columbia 1,403 6,750
Greene 1,033 5,434
Rensselaer 3,106 20,243
Saratoga 3,235 27,489
Schenectady 4,621 20,245
Warren 847 8,368
Washington 656 7,956
Total 24,955 135,017
Source: NYSDOH

Vaccinations

County February 18 December 28
Albany 21,962 219,640
Columbia 3,303 39,961
Fulton 2,654 26,572
Greene 2,001 27,899
Montgomery 2,739 31,210
Rensselaer 9,486 104,214
Saratoga 15,994 165,869
Schenectady 10,203 117,837
Schoharie 1,215 17,479
Warren 4,691 46,560
Washington 2,628 37,365
Total 79,622 859,304
Source: NYSDOH
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

