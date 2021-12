Week 17 of the NFL schedule is a mixed bag. There are four games with double-digit spreads, and those could be rough for a few teams trying to break in the New Year. There are some great matchups that could be playoff previews. Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes II roll into Cincinnati to face the red-hot Bengals and Joe Burrow. Arizona will try to get back on track at Dallas, which is trying to catch Green Bay for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Packers, meanwhile, can use the Sunday Night Football spotlight to avenge a Week 11 loss to the Vikings.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO