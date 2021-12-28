ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Upgraded to probable

CBS Sports
 23 hours ago

Siakam (conditioning) is listed as probable for Tuesday's contest against the 76ers. Siakam cleared the league's...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., & Khem Birch Clear COVID Protocols

Reinforcements are on the way. The Toronto Raptors have cleared Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., and Khem Birch from COVID-19 Health & Safety protocols and have listed the trio as questionable for Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Toronto, however, will still be without OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, Precious...
NBA
raptorshq.com

Five thoughts: Siakam, Boucher, Wilson and more

I’m not a “moral victories” guy, but last night’s game — in which the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers defeated the even-more shorthanded Toronto Raptors — was entertaining as heck, and you had to appreciate the fight that Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher and the replacement Raps put up. A loss is a loss, but at least it was fun to watch!
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

10 things: Siakam and Boucher shine for Raptors despite mismatch vs. 76ers

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 114-109 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. 1. The Raptors gave everything they could while short-handed. It was always going to be an uphill battle with the Raptors missing Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, and all of their centres in the worst matchup in the league to not have centres for. They trailed by 12 in the fourth, and still managed to take the lead in the last two minutes. Given the circumstances, it was a great effort that came just short as the Raptors missed out on a key boxout and didn't get the right result on two coach's challenges in the final minute of the game. At the very least it wasn't a repeat of the shambolic showing against Cleveland, where the Raptors were forced to take a loss by putting out an unprepared roster that wasn't NBA calibre.
NBA
NBA

Siakam All Star Groove

If you watched the Raptors get throttled by 45 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, you saw a team that had enough to huff and puff for just about 12 minutes. In all honesty, how could they manage much more than that? Down to four players from the opening night roster as well as four part-timers, the team was handed an impossible task and the result reflected it.
NBA
Person
Pascal Siakam
ClutchPoints

Raptors’ Pascal Siakam, Nick Nurse weigh in on ongoing battle with Covid-19 outbreak

The Toronto Raptors have not played a game with their full complement of players in almost two weeks. It has resulted in one big win, two ugly losses, and three postponed games. As the Raptors get set to face the Los Angeles Clippers in their next game on New Year’s Eve, head coach Nick Nurse was asked about what it felt like for his players to slowly start to clear the protocols and get back with the team and had this to say to Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports:
NBA
phillysportsnetwork.com

Embiid Overpowers Pascal Siakam in Sixers’ Win

Joel Embiid had his way tonight against fellow Cameroonian Pascal Siakam as the Sixers won a thriller against the Toronto Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. and Pascal Siakam returned for this game after extended absences due to COVID-19 protocols, giving the Sixers more of a challenge. Despite the return of the aforementioned duo, Nick Nurse and the Raptors were still missing the presence of rookie sensation Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Goran Dragic, and Fred VanVleet, among others. The Sixers were without Danny Green, Shake Milton, and Andre Drummond. Philly earned their first back-to-back wins in three weeks with a 114-109 win in Toronto.
NBA
#Raptors
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

“Fake Bully” – Twitter calls out Joel Embiid ‘Soft’ after a nasty scuffle with Montrezl Harrell

The Washington Wizards hosted the Philadelphia 76ers, and the latter came out on top. The Sixers got a big 21-point victory over the Wizards, outscoring them 117-96. Joel Embiid led the Sixers to the victory, scoring 36 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and blocking two shots. The Sixers got 23 points from Tobias Harris. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring for the Washington Wizards with 17 points.
NBA
bleachernation.com

“Dude Wasn’t Real:” Zach LaVine Still Can’t Believe Some of Michael Jordan’s Records

Zach LaVine’s name will be in the Chicago Bulls history books … it will just be somewhere behind Michael Jordan’s. Living in the Jordan shadow might seem exhausting for some, but the Bulls ultra-athletic shooting guard knows how to have fun with it. StatMuse shared a Tweet after LaVine’s 30-point superstar-esque performance against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, pointing out that it’s LaVine 65th game with 30+ points in his Bulls career. This gives LaVine the 3rd-most 30-point outings for the franchise, meaning he is 44 behind Bob Love and a measly … 472 away from The GOAT.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA

