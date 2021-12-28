Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Upgraded to probable

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 114-109 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. 1. The Raptors gave everything they could while short-handed. It was always going to be an uphill battle with the Raptors missing Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, and all of their centres in the worst matchup in the league to not have centres for. They trailed by 12 in the fourth, and still managed to take the lead in the last two minutes. Given the circumstances, it was a great effort that came just short as the Raptors missed out on a key boxout and didn't get the right result on two coach's challenges in the final minute of the game. At the very least it wasn't a repeat of the shambolic showing against Cleveland, where the Raptors were forced to take a loss by putting out an unprepared roster that wasn't NBA calibre.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO