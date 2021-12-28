Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Upgraded to probable

Joel Embiid had his way tonight against fellow Cameroonian Pascal Siakam as the Sixers won a thriller against the Toronto Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. and Pascal Siakam returned for this game after extended absences due to COVID-19 protocols, giving the Sixers more of a challenge. Despite the return of the aforementioned duo, Nick Nurse and the Raptors were still missing the presence of rookie sensation Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Goran Dragic, and Fred VanVleet, among others. The Sixers were without Danny Green, Shake Milton, and Andre Drummond. Philly earned their first back-to-back wins in three weeks with a 114-109 win in Toronto.
