Jokic posted 22 points (8-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 89-86 win over the Warriors. Jokic has posted at least 22 points, 18 rebounds, five assists and one steal in each of the past three games. His shooting percentages haven't been great and he's struggled with turnovers, while opposing teams have clearly been able to focus on him considering the lack of help around him. Still, the monstrous rebounding has helped make up for most of his inefficiency.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO