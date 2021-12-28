ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Panthers' Daviyon Nixon: Placed on COVID-19 list

CBS Sports
 23 hours ago

Nixon (knee) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Darrin Gantt of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Covid#Nfl Network#American Football
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Reaction To Snow Game In Seattle

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t played in a ton of snow games in Seattle. But that’s definitely the case this Sunday. Walking out to the field, Wilson had a three-word response as he stepped onto a very snowy Lumen field. “I like it,” Russ said with a smile....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings get concerning update on Adam Thielen after reinjuring ankle

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has been battling an ankle injury throughout the season and it seems he managed to reaggravated it on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. During the second quarter, Thielen went down clutching his ankle after being tackled. He was ultimately able to walk off the field under his own power, but went immediately into the blue medical tent. According to ESPN, Thielen is officially listed as questionable to return to the game.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears QB Nick Foles gives subtle jab to Matt Nagy

When the Chicago Bears took the field on Sunday afternoon, their season was already mathematically over. The playoffs were no longer an option at 4-10, therefore this team was playing for pride. Make no mistake, though. The Bears were not playing for their head coach. No matter what anyone has...
NFL
The Big Lead

Stefon Diggs Scores Touchdown, Tells Bills Fans to Shut the F Up (Or Something Even More Crude]

The Buffalo Bills were in Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots in Week 16. The Bills took a 17-7 lead in the second qaurter as Stefon Diggs scored on a touchdown pass from Josh Allen. To celebrate Diggs ran over to the crowd, singled out a few Patriots fans by pointing and saying, "you, you, you, you," and then yelled "shut the f--k up!" (Or see update below.)
NFL
Bleacher Report

Steelers Rumors: 'Some' in NFL Think Ben Roethlisberger 'Is Finished,' Not a Threat

Some within the NFL reportedly feel Ben Roethlisberger is "finished" as a difference-maker at the quarterback position. Mike Sando of The Athletic spoke to people around the league and found differing opinions of the future Hall of Famer, with some believing Roethlisberger is no longer capable of running an elite offense and others thinking he's been hampered by a bad scheme.
NFL
crossingbroad.com

Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni Explain Why Dallas Goedert, Standing Wide-Open in the End Zone, Didn’t Get the Ball

On Sunday afternoon, the Eagles went into halftime with the Giants tied at three. It was not a half of football that will make it to NFL Films, for future preservation. The big sequence that had people talking was when the Eagles went with three receivers and a tight end on third and goal, and Jalen Hurts threw short for Quez Watkins when the broadcast showed that Dallas Goedert was wide open in the end zone, with nobody around him. Here’s the broadcast replay to jog your memory:
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Admission On Ben Roethlisberger’s Future

Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns could very well be the last time Ben Roethlisberger plays at Heinz Field. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the potential of that during his Tuesday presser. To which Tomlin replied “we don’t have enough time” what Roethlisberger has meant to Pittsburgh’s organization since being drafted in 2004.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy