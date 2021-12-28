Panthers' Daviyon Nixon: Placed on COVID-19 list

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has been battling an ankle injury throughout the season and it seems he managed to reaggravated it on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. During the second quarter, Thielen went down clutching his ankle after being tackled. He was ultimately able to walk off the field under his own power, but went immediately into the blue medical tent. According to ESPN, Thielen is officially listed as questionable to return to the game.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO